Mountain Hardwear Launches Augmented Reality Ski Kit Builder

Mountain Hardwear announces the expansion of its industry-leading augmented reality shopping experience to include its latest line-up of ski and ride outerwear in partnership with GORE-TEX.

RICHMOND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An industry first, Mountain Hardwear’s Augmented Reality (AR) shopping experience allows snowsports enthusiasts to build their next ski kit from their living room, garage, office, or wherever – all via their augmented reality app. Start with a ski bib, add a jacket, change colors, and mix and match styles to find the perfect GORE-TEX kit with ease.





“AR offers an exciting opportunity, allowing people to virtually explore a product as a part of their shopping experience,” says Snow Burns, Mountain Hardwear Vice President of Marketing. “We are excited to be on the leading edge of developing this new technology and changing the way people shop for their gear,” Burns expands. “And as mobile AR technology becomes universal, we want to be sure we are meeting consumer demand.”

When it comes to shopping for technical apparel like GORE-TEX ski products, as well as equipment, Mountain Hardwear identified three main barriers to making informed purchasing decisions: limited time to visit retail stores, product availability in-store, and guesswork of online product images. Shopping in AR, either in the app or on mobile, removes these challenges.

“Our hope is that shoppers will use AR technology to interactively explore technical fabrics and design features, resulting in a more informed buying decision,” says Jeff Brandon, Mountain Hardwear Associate Director of Brand Deployment.

Developed in partnership with Transparent House, a tech-forward creative agency based in San Francisco, California, the AR shopping experience showcases high-fidelity representations of the gear, even allowing users to zoom in on fabric textures and other finer details that would normally be difficult to view while shopping online.

“In several years, we expect AR will be an everyday part of everyone’s shopping experience, and Mountain Hardwear is leading this charge now,” says David Scott Van Woert, Transparent House Director of Business Development. “Our Transparent House team members are avid climbers, skiers, hikers – all around outdoor adventurers – so we are thrilled to partner with Mountain Hardwear and GORE-TEX to bring the first augmented reality shopping experience to the outdoor sports industry.”

To download the app or check out Mountain Hardwear’s in-browser AR shopping experience, please click here.

About Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear, Inc., founded in 1993 and based in Richmond, CA, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Sportswear Company that distributes its products through specialty outdoor retailers in the United States and 34 countries worldwide. We build essential equipment for climbers, mountaineers, and outdoor athletes and have supported expeditions on the world’s highest peaks. This level of technical precision continues to inspire everything we do. Our designers challenge every stitch and detail to continuously improve both function and comfort. www.mountainhardwear.com

Contacts

Ashlee Peterson, Mountain Hardwear PR



apeterson@mountainhardwear.com