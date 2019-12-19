Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff and Unilever CEO Alan Jope to Keynote at CES 2020

Presented by MediaLink, keynote session will discuss how companies drive positive impact

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2020–The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced a CES 2020® keynote talk featuring Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff and Unilever CEO Alan Jope, in conversation with MediaLink Chairman and CEO Michael E. Kassan. Benioff, Jope, and Kassan will discuss the role that companies can play in helping solve some of the world’s biggest social and environmental challenges. The keynote is scheduled for 4 PM, Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. A keynote panel featuring industry leaders will follow the conversation; those panelists will soon be announced.

Every company is now a tech company and brands spanning global industries are using tech to transform their business and choose CES as their platform to showcase innovation.

“Today’s consumers identify with brands that have purpose, and studies prove that doing good is also good for business,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES. “We welcome Marc Benioff, Alan Jope, and Michael E. Kassan to the CES 2020 keynote stage as they explore technology’s role in serving global communities and the environment.”

Marc Benioff is Chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, and a pioneer of cloud computing. Benioff was named “Innovator of the Decade” by Forbes and is recognized as one of the World’s 25 Greatest Leaders by Fortune and one of the 10 Best-Performing CEOs by Harvard Business Review.

Alan Jope was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Unilever on Jan. 1 2019, having previously served as its President, Beauty & Personal Care. He has led Unilever businesses in China, North America, Thailand and the UK during his 34 years with the company.

Michael E. Kassan is the founder, Chairman and CEO of MediaLink. He serves as a trusted advisor to Fortune 100 chief marketing officers, media moguls, Hollywood visionaries, technology pioneers, advertising holding company heads and Wall Street investors.

Benioff, Jope, and Kassan join other confirmed CES keynote speakers, including Delta Air Lines’ Ed Bastian; Quibi’s Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg; NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino; Daimler’s Ola Källenius; Samsung’s Hyun-Suk Kim; and U.S. Department of Transportation’s Elaine L. Chao. Visit the CES Keynote Schedule for the full schedule and lineup. More than 1,100 visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premiere technologies at CES 2020. Visit the CES Featured Speakers page to see the latest.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the world’s largest and most influential technology event, will run Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together again to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020. Download the CES App, available for iOS and Android devices, to get everything you need to plan for and navigate CES 2020.

About CES:

CES® is the largest, most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

