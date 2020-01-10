Nexstar Media Group to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 26

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that it will report its 2019 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 334/777-6978, conference ID 3990181 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the live event at www.nexstar.tv.

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the conference call. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Investors:

Thomas Carter



Chief Financial Officer



Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



972/373-8800

Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman



JCIR



212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

Media:

Gary Weitman



EVP and Chief Communications Officer



Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



312-222-3394 or gweitman@nexstar.tv