News Corp Pledges AUD$5 Million to Australian Bushfire Relief

Contribution to Benefit Firefighters and Provide Immediate and Long-Term Relief for Local Communities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–News Corp announced today that it will make an initial AUD$5 million contribution to Australian bushfire relief.

The funds will be directed to charitable organizations in Australia benefiting local firefighters, providing emergency services to communities affected by the fires, and participating in the long-term revival of those communities.

“It is clear that confronting the bushfire disaster in Australia requires both an immediate response and an ongoing investment in rebuilding the lives and livelihoods of those most affected by the fires across the country,” said Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman. “As a company with roots in Australia and an abiding commitment to its people and communities, we are determined to help, both in this time of great need, and well into the future, as the hard work of restoration continues.”

“Our journalists and editors around Australia have done an extraordinary job of tracking the tragic fires and their profound impact on individuals, communities and the environment,” said Robert Thomson, Chief Executive. “Our company also has an important role to play in supporting our firefighters and the long-term renewal of communities hardest hit by the tragedy. The funds allocated will be targeted at ensuring those communities and their people have material support as they begin the task of rebuilding after suffering unfathomable losses.”

News Corp’s AUD$5 million pledge is in addition to other commitments being made by the company, its businesses and people, including:

Rupert and Jerry Murdoch have pledged AUD$2 million to Australian bushfire relief;

Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch last week pledged AUD$2 million to rural relief and recovery efforts;

On January 21, News Corp Australia will dedicate proceeds from the sale of every metro newspaper and advertisements placed in them that day (and on January 22 for The Weekly Times ) to bushfire appeals, with a goal of raising in excess of AUD$1 million. News Corp Australia has also previously donated AUD$50,000 to the Salvation Army and the Red Cross;

) to bushfire appeals, with a goal of raising in excess of AUD$1 million. News Corp Australia has also previously donated AUD$50,000 to the Salvation Army and the Red Cross; Foxtel, majority owned by News Corp, will donate the proceeds from special advertising packages for its broadcast of bushfire charity events held by Cricket Australia, the AFL and NRL to assist people and communities affected by the bushfires. This will include advertising associated with the Fire Fight concert in February. This effort is expected to raise up to AUD$500,000. Foxtel has also made an AUD$100,000 donation to the Red Cross;

REA Group, majority owned by News Corp, has donated to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal, and announced a Bushfire Relief Support Package for REA Group customers; and

News Corp is contributing USD$50,000 to the American Australian Association’s Bushfire Relief Fund in conjunction with its 2020 Arts Awards on January 30 in New York.

