Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 8th Annual Pebby Award Nominations
Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #PEB–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the nominations for its Eighth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2019, as determined by the Company.
The Academy’s nominations face stiff competition as the candidates are incredibly strong this year. Nevertheless, several hotels earned multiple nominations; Hotel Zelos San Francisco earned six while Argonaut Hotel, Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco, Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, Paradise Point Resort & Spa, The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland and The Westin Copley Place, Boston each earned four. The expansive landscape of diverse contenders amongst the portfolio’s leaders will create one of the most memorable Pebby Awards ceremonies in modern history.
“It has been a successful year for all our cast and crew according to critics and audiences,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Congratulations to those who have been nominated for the tremendous honor of receiving a Pebby Award.”
And the nominees are…
Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel in 2019, based on operating execution and profitability, taking into consideration the strength of the market in which the hotel is located.
- Argonaut Hotel
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
Best Directing – For best overall leadership by a management team in 2019, including revenue management, sales, marketing and comprehensive expense management.
- Argonaut Hotel
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Hotel Spero San Francisco
- The Marker Key West
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
Best Production – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through in 2019. The management team at this hotel generated the greatest operating profitability improvement over the prior year.
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Skamania Lodge
- Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
- The Marker Key West
- W Boston
Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team to support the performance of a hotel.
- Argonaut Hotel
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Revere Hotel Boston Common
- The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- The Sales and Marketing Team for Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco and Hotel Zetta San Francisco
- W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution to support the performance of a hotel.
- Argonaut Hotel
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Spero San Francisco
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement,” maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while living through disruption, surprises and great inconveniences.
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Mondrian Los Angeles
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Skamania Lodge
- The Marker Key West
- W Boston
Best Music (Original Score) – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation as evidenced by an increase in market share and operating cash flow, taking into consideration the strength of the market in which the hotel is located.
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- The Heathman Hotel
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
Best Cinematography – For best implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint and energy expenses combined with social responsibility and community programs to benefit our communities and external stakeholders.
- Grafton on Sunset
- Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Hotel Zoe San Francisco
- The Roger New York
- Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection
- W Boston
Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of actual operating profitability by an individual hotel.
- George Hotel
- Hotel Spero
- Hotel Zetta San Francisco
- Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica
- Southernmost Beach Resort
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
Best Documentary – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco
- L’Auberge Del Mar
- Mondrian Los Angeles
- Solamar Hotel
- The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall performing restaurant or bar, not only measured on profitability, but also on fostering creativity, creating an experience and activating the hotel, while supporting the hotel’s operations.
- BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- Departure Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- Dirty Habit at Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Dirty Habit at Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles
- Southernmost Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort
- The Liberty Lobby Bar at The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
- Urban Farmer Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
The Academy Honorary Achievement Award – For most improved TripAdvisor rankings during 2019, as determined by our guests.
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Hotel Vintage Portland
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
- Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection
- Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
The Lifetime Achievement Awards – This award celebrates the hard work and service of our long-time hotel employees throughout our portfolio.
