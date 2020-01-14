XponentialWorks Partners With Singularity University to Sponsor the 2020 Abundance 360 Beverly Hills Summit

Technology moonshots are the focus of this year’s annual conference on accelerated convergence and the disruptive power of exponential technologies

VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XponentialWorks, a venture, advisory and product development firm, announced today its sponsoring of the annual Abundance 360 Summit, which will be held in Beverly Hills on January 19-21. An arm of Singularity University, Abundance 360 is Peter H. Diamandis’ membership-only community of unique exponential entrepreneurs.

Abundance 360 Beverly Hills is an opportunity for members to preview technologies and trends that are transforming our lives and speeding up the pace of technological advancement. Diamandis and XponentialWorks founder Avi Reichental are among the tech leaders who will guide discussions on how artificial intelligence, networks, digital manufacturing and robotics are transforming our world with the power to alter how we live, work and play.

The on-site XponentialWorks Tech Hub will also offer participants a place to have in-depth conversations with cutting-edge companies across AI, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and experience hands-on hardware and software demonstrations. Among the companies showcasing their technologies at the XponentialWorks Tech Hub are Nexa3D, Kobotix, Arcimoto and Jenavi.

“President Kennedy declared the first moonshot in the 1960s, and this year’s Abundance 360 will provide participants with the same kind of inspiration to embrace technologies and generate exponential leaps in their own projects,” said Peter H. Diamandis. “For the second year, I have the privilege to work with Avi Reichental and XponentialWorks to provide insight on how to maximize these technologies and boldly experiment to make the future a reality. The XponentialWorks Tech Hub, in particular, will allow members to engage with inventive companies, giving participants a hands-on experience in experimenting with these technologies.”

“We are very excited to once again partner with Peter Diamandis in sponsoring Abundance 360 at the start of a new decade,” said Avi Reichental, Founder of XponentialWorks. “Peter’s work is cutting edge, and it’s always an honor and a privilege to work alongside him on this annual event. I look forward to hearing the ideas participants develop out of their involvement at this extraordinary event.”

