Cincinnati Bell, Hawaiian Telcom Announce Partnership With YouTube TV

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cincinnati Bell Inc. has announced a new partnership with YouTube TV that will provide customers in Greater Cincinnati and Hawaii with an innovative streaming content solution and best-in-class user experience.

Cincinnati Bell’s partnership with YouTube TV will allow Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom customers to stream content via Cincinnati Bell’s expanding fiber network in Greater Cincinnati and Hawaii.

Through the third quarter of 2019, Cincinnati Bell Fioptics Internet was available to approximately 75 percent of Greater Cincinnati – including 482,000 addresses where Cincinnati Bell delivers fiber to the premises (FTTP). In Hawaii, fiber is available to approximately 50 percent of the consumer and small business market – including 170,600 FTTP addresses.

YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV that can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer) through a simple and hassle-free experience. It includes over 70 networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC plus popular cable networks like HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, FX and on-demand programming. A YouTube TV membership includes six accounts per household, each with its own unique recommendations and personal DVR with no storage space limits.

“ Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom are pleased to offer our customers YouTube TV and give them another option to access content whether they are at home using our high-speed Internet, or on the go using a cellular connection or Wi-Fi network,” said Tom Simpson, Chief Operating Officer of Cincinnati Bell. “ This partnership will further simplify the decision-making process for many of our customers who want flexible, innovative, and cost-efficient content platforms.”

Cincinnati Bell customers can find more information about YouTube TV by clicking this link. Hawaiian Telcom customers can find more information about YouTube TV by clicking this link.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a local office in the Dayton area, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX Canada, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

