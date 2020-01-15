RoofClaim.com Sponsors K92.3 All Star Jam This Weekend at UCF Campus

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Sunday, January 19, 2020, K92.3 is celebrating its 25th annual All Star Jam, which is presented by RoofClaim.com. The country music concert is being held at the University of Central Florida’s Additional Financial Arena at 8:00 p.m. This year’s All Star Jam will feature two events with the first taking place this Sunday with performances by major country music stars Lady Antebellum, Brett Young, Chris Lane, and Runaway June.

This is the first year K92.3 is hosting two events for the annual All Star Jam celebration. This weekend’s event marks RoofClaim.com’s third year in a row sponsoring the concert.

In partnership with K92.3, RoofClaim.com recently hosted a ticket stop where participants got to enter in a raffle giveaway. Two lucky attendees were selected. For their prize, both winners will get to attend this weekend’s All Star Jam on behalf of RoofClaim.com.

In celebration of the popular show reaching its 25th consecutive year, K92.3 will be hosting a second All Star Jam concert in August with stars that have yet to be revealed. In continuation of RoofClaim.com’s partnership with K92.3, the company will maintain its status as the presenting sponsor of this second event.

In year’s past, the All Star Jam has hosted huge names in the country music industry including Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift and many more. The announcement of the stars coming to the second event is still to come.

Contacts

Ashlee Dietrich, 407.394.7939



adietrich@jasperinc.com