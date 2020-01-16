Boxlight to Showcase an Array of New Solutions at Bett 2020

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#edtech—Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) (“Boxlight”), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced the lineup of products it will showcase at Bett 2020. Over the four days of the event, visitors to Stand C34 will see the vast range of new and existing solutions Boxlight has available for meeting the needs of teachers and students. Bett 2020 will be held January 22-25 at the ExCeL in London.

Industry show attendees will receive an exclusive preview of Boxlight’s new teaching and whiteboard app, Ximbus. Designed to create rich, immersive learning environments in every classroom, Ximbus fully integrates with teachers’ existing technology while providing them with tools to take instruction to another level.

Debuting at Bett is MimioDisplay 3, Boxlight’s most advanced interactive touchscreen. The display is available in 65-inch, 76-inch and 86-inch models and lets students work together on its brilliant, LED-backlit 4K ultra-high definition, high dynamic range, 20-touch and digital pen display. MimioDisplay 3’s Infinite Sketch feature enables teachers to combine documents, screen captures diagrams, notes and more, then save and share that content as PDFs with their class via Wi-Fi. It also contains an Unplug’d tool that mirrors up to four devices on the display or casts what’s on the front-of-class display to students’ individual devices. Onscreen work with touch and digital pen is made extremely intuitive through the Natural User Interface. MimioDisplay 3 also supports the Windows Ink Workspace in Microsoft Office for more seamless interaction.

The Windows Ink integration is a key element for Boxlight’s participation in Microsoft’s Partner Passport Adventure. Attendees can visit the booth for a chance to win a Windows 10 device by answering a question about MimioDisplay 3’s integration with Microsoft and then scanning in a QR code.

Visitors to the booth will also be able to assess firsthand the device- and system-agnostic interactive Oktopus Software from Qwizdom, acquired by Boxlight in 2018. Also on hand will be the MimioMoovly cloud-based, video creation software, jointly branded by Boxlight and Moovly Media Inc., which can be used as a stand-alone video production tool or to enhance larger interactive projects or lessons as part of the total Boxlight solution.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see live demos of the Mimio MyBot educational robotics system, which contains the components needed to build a robot — a Wi-Fi-enabled Fusion™ robotic controller with a Raspberry Pi 3 processing core, rechargeable battery, battery charger, motors, sensors, metal building components, tools, and fasteners. The MyBot removes common obstacles to STEM education such as the need for network infrastructure changes or expensive workstations. There is no software to install and no cable connections to the robot. An intuitive and easy-to-use interface allows students to start in a simple drag-and-drop environment and grow into a powerful coding environment as their skills develop.

The Mimio MicroCloud server, while part of the MyBot system, will also be shown separately. The microcloud delivers curriculum, videos, lessons, and other educational material by establishing a local wireless classroom community. It can also integrate with existing network infrastructures, including LDAP and Active Directory environments, enabling single sign-on access.

Booth visitors will also have firsthand look at the MimioInteract collection of collaborative activities, Boxlight Network Device Management System, the MimioFrame touch board kit, the MimioClarity classroom audio distribution system, the award-winning MimioTeach™ portable interactive whiteboard, and the award-winning MimioStudio classroom software.

“Boxlight Mimio is committed to meeting the needs of teachers and pupils and advancing teaching and learning in the classroom,” said Dermot Sweeney, Boxlight’s Vice President Sales and Marketing, EMEA. “We are excited to showcase our latest solutions – giving Bett attendees an opportunity to test drive our new products and preview our new teaching app, Ximbus — which will fit any school budget and complement schools’ existing edtech solutions.”

About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

