Rakuten TV Launches New Exclusive Documentary, Inside Kilian Jornet

Exclusive documentary will follow pro-athlete Kilian Jornet across three continents during his 2019 international tour

The VOD platform builds on its strategy to offer exclusive and free content in its ‘FREE’ section

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rakuten TV has announced today that its latest exclusive offering, Inside Killian Jornet, a documentary about the legend of mountaineering and extreme sports, Kilian Jornet, will be released for free exclusively on the platform from February 13th.





Filmed over the course of a year with exclusive access to the famed sportsman, Inside Kilian Jornet will follow Kilian across his world tour in 2019, offering viewers a unique and insightful experience following the mountaineers tour across 10 cities in Europe, Asia and the United States. The documentary will also chart the more intimate side of his life, including reflecting on a year marked by injures, the challenge to balance his professional ambitions with and his family life following the birth of his daughter, and the trial of a frenetic trip of 20.000km across the world in which he just slept 39 hours.

Kilian Jornet is well known as one of the legends of mountaineering and extreme sports, holding the fastest known time for the ascent and descent of Mattehorn, Mont Blanc, Denali and Everest. In addition, he holds the 24-hour uphill skiing record, is the six-time champion of the long-distance running Skyrunner World Series and is the author of four bestselling books.

Teresa López, European Content Director of Rakuten TV, said; “Inside Kilian Jornet shows the person behind the hero and unveils Kilian out of his comfort zone – the mountains. At the same time, the figure of Kilian is full of the values of Rakuten TV, such as, the empowerment. He has achieved incredible feats that others could not even dream about, and it makes for fascinating viewing. We are delighted to build on Rakuten TV’s exclusive and original offering with this documentary.”

Inside Kilian Jornet will be released on Rakuten TV’s ‘FREE’ section, sitting alongside recent exclusive releases Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona and documentary MessiCirque, making it available to view without cost in the 42 countries in which the platform is operative.

Rakuten TV, announced in October the launch of its first AVOD – ad-supported video-on-demand – channels within the platform. This new business model allows viewers to watch a wide range of content for free.

Rakuten TV´s AVOD section

The free section of Rakuten TV includes Hollywood and local content and exclusive Rakuten content, to be expanded to TV series, documentary series, news channels and more in the coming months.

Expanding its business model proposition, Rakuten TV is the first to combine TVOD and AVOD products across Europe, meeting the changing needs of viewers. The free ad-supported channels enrich the original proposition of Rakuten TV – Your Cinema at Home -, offering Smart TV viewers the best cinematic experience with the latest new releases in the best audiovisual quality. Thanks to the presence of a remote-control button providing direct access to the app on major Smart TVs, Rakuten TV content will be just a click away for over 30 million households across Europe.

