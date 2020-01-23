7th Annual Digital Entertainment World Features Speakers from Pluto TV, Roc Nation, Facebook, CBS, NBC, Epic Games, Skydance, Warner Bros, Sony Music

Digital Media Wire’s annual event brings together 2,000 decision-makers from video, music, games and advertising as well as startups, innovators, technologists and press in Marina del Rey, Feb. 6-7

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEW2020–Recognized by Hollywood insiders, digital influencers and industry leaders throughout the world as a “must-attend” event, the 7th annual Digital Entertainment World (DEW) will assemble the leaders in the business of creating and monetizing digital entertainment content. This year’s event will be held in the hip and modern Marina del Rey Marriott, located in the heart of LA’s thriving Silicon Beach, just steps from the beach and with easy access to Santa Monica, Venice and Playa Vista.

DEW 2020 takes a deep dive into “The Power of Direct and Digital” – a theme that speaks to the massive shift underway in the media landscape as consumers are empowered by new technologies, platforms and devices that are enabling them to access media and entertainment content – video, games, music, comics and books – on their own terms – whenever and however they want. The DEW 2020 program will dive into this theme as it examines the evolving media landscape.

DEW includes more than 50 unique sessions and 200 speakers on topics essential to the future of video, music, brands, marketing, gaming, AR/VR, and AI, with keynotes and fireside chats from Pluto TV, Facebook, Sony Music, CBS, Roc Nation, Roblox, and more. Speakers include:

Confirmed Keynotes & Fireside Chats Include:

Tom Ryan, CEO, Pluto TV

Omar Grant, Co-President, Roc Nation Records

Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Head of Original Content, CBS All Access

Jesse Sisgold, President & COO, Skydance

Donald Albright, Co-Founder and President, Tenderfoot TV

Payne Lindsey, Co-Founder, Podcast Host and EP, Tenderfoot TV

Peter Levin, Managing Director, Griffin Gaming Partners

Phil Sanderson, Managing Director, Griffin Gaming Partners

Robert Tercek, CEO and Co-Founder, VIA: Venture Intellect Associates

Nick Tuosto, Managing Director and Head of Gaming, LionTree

Rich Goodstone, Co-Founder, Superfly

Andrew Hotz, EVP of Worldwide Digital Marketing and Chief Data Strategist, Warner Bros

Christina Wootton, Vice President of Partnerships, Roblox

Amadea Choplin, Chief Operating Officer, Pex

Ken Hertz, Partner, Hertz Lichtenstein and Young LLP

Kimberlee Archer, Head of Developer Marketing AR/VR, Facebook

Adam Cardew, Podcasting & Creative Strategy, Sony Music Entertainment

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Shiraz Akmal, CEO & Co-Founder, SPACES

Lisa Anderson, SVP of Game Operations, Jam City

Lauren Apolito, SVP of Strategy & Business Development, HFA/Rumblefish

Dae Bogan, Co-Founder and CEO, TuneRegistry

Hale Boggs, Partner, O’Melveny & Myers LLP

Steve Bradbury, President & Head Coach, Deep Sports

Susan Brazer, CEO, LionShare Media

Brent Bushnell, CEO and Co-Founder, Two Bit Circus

Paul Cabana, EVP, Multi-Platform Programming, A+E Networks

Rishi Chadha, Head of Gaming, Twitter

Dawn Chmielewski, Senior Editor Media, Entertainment, and Technology, Forbes

Greg Clayman, SVP New Platforms, Strategic Partnerships, Entertainment One

Michael Cohen, President, Whistle

Kevin Conroy, Founder & CEO, ConroyMedia

Christine Cook, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, CNN Digital, WarnerMedia Ad Sales

Sandro Corsaro, Chief Creative Officer, Fandango

Ashley Crowder, CEO, VNTANA

Franco De Cesare, Head of Console & Online Gaming, Facebook

James DeJulio, Co-Founder and CEO, Tongal

Geoffrey DeStefano, Founder & CEO, Brand Programming Studios

Colin Dixon, Founder and Chief Analyst, nScreenMedia

Derek Douglas, Head of Games Department, CAA

Trevor Fellows, Executive Vice President, Digital Sales and Strategy, NBCUniversal

Jeff Filiberto, Head of Entertainment within Brand Consulting, CAA

Sid Fohrman, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Javon Frazier, Chief Product Officer and President, Gaming, Studio71

Stephanie Fried, CMO, Fandom

Taishi Fukuyama, COO, Amadeus Code

Kun Gao, Founder, Crunchyroll, Inc.

Rebecca Glashow, Co-Head, Awesomeness

Minard Hamilton, Managing Partner, Driver Ventures

Christina Heller, CEO, Metastage

Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Ad Sales, Zynga

Alison Hoffman, CMO, Starz

Vance Ikezoye, President and CEO, Audible Magic

Leslie Iwerks, Founder & Creative Director, Iwerks & Co.

Natalie Jarvey, Digital Media Editor, The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Johnson, Head of Social/Digital within Brand Consulting, CAA

Marc Karzen, CEO and Strategist, RelishMix

Scott Kegley, Executive Director of Digital Media & Innovation, Minnesota Vikings

Cameron Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer, Complexity Gaming

Chang Kim, Founder & CEO, Tapas Media

Clint Kisker, President & Co-Founder, MWM

Felix Lahaye, Founder and CEO, United Esports

James Leaverton, Co-Founder & Vice President of Ecosystems, Stackpath

Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Wargaming

Owen Leimbach, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Tiny Horse

Sandra Lopez, Vice President and General Manager, Intel Sports

Henry Lowenfels, SVP of Business Development, Scopely

Dave Madden, SVP, Global Brand Partnerships, Electronic Arts

Yvette Martinez Rea, CEO, ESL Gaming

Gene Massey, CEO, MediaShares

Shabnam Mogharabi, Co-Founder and GM, SoulPancake, a division of Participant Media

David Morin, Head of Los Angeles Lab, Epic Games

Kristen Muller, CCO, Southern California Public Radio

Dan Murray, President, Skybound Interactive

Linda Ong, Chief Culture Officer, Civic Entertainment Group

Andrew Paradise, CEO, Skillz

Tony Parisi, Head of AR and VR Ad Innovation, Unity Technologies

Peter Phillips, COO, Giphy

Joanna Popper, Global Lead, Virtual Reality Location Based Entertainment, HP

Shannon Pruitt, Managing Partner, Walt Disney Television Portfolio of Networks, Horizon Media

Tobias Quessier, CEO and Co-Founder, Cinelytic

Sabaa Rehmani, Co-Founder and President, Denali Publishing

Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, PBS

Jen Sargent, Chief Operating Officer, Wondery

Ted Schilowitz, Futurist in Residence, Paramount

Rob Schonfeld, Senior Vice President, Revenue, Activision Blizzard

Lucas Shaw, Entertainment Reporter, Bloomberg

Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP; Founder, Digital Media Wire

Lori H. Schwartz, Governor, The Television Academy

Kirin Sinha, CEO, Illumix

Eric Smith, Industry Manager for Entertainment, Facebook

Matt Smith, Executive Director of Business Development & Strategy, Comcast Technology Solutions

Soumya Sriraman, Founding President and CEO, BritBox

Josh Swartz, COO, PopDog

Colin Thomson, Founder & CEO, Kast Media

Daniel Tibbets, President and General Manager, El Rey Network

John Vars, Chief Executive Officer, MixHalo

Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll

Kent Wakeford, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Gen.G

Andrew Wallenstein, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety

Shelley Zimmerman, Co-Head, Awesomeness

View the full speaker list: www.dewexpo.com/speakers-2020

The fast-growing two-day conference includes 7 tracks: Keynotes; Video/TV/Movies; Brands/Advertising; Games/Esports; Music; RightsTech; and Creators/Influencers. With sponsors and media partners including Comcast Technology Solutions, IBM, Sheppard Mullin, O’Melveny & Myers, Limelight Networks, Tipalti, StackPath, Music Reports, Rumblefish, Canadian Music Week, CMO Asia, Digital LA, EventBrowse, Fusicology, Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.), Hypebot, International Association of Entertainment Lawyers (IAEL), Interactive Television Alliance (ITA), International Game Developers Association (IGDA), National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE), Streaming Video Alliance, The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG), VMH Magazine, Westside Digital Mix, Women in Technology International (WITI), and Women in Streaming Media.

