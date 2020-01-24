Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News Join Forces

Two iconic brands will create and deliver national and local team-focused content to consumers across media platforms

NEW YORK & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two of the most respected and venerable names in sports journalism – Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News – are joining forces to launch a dynamic, multimedia experience for consumers across North America. The two will launch their partnership this spring, bringing together the most respected journalists covering the sport of hockey on a national and local level, across print, digital, video and audio.

The two venerable brands will create and deliver national and local team-focused content to consumers across platforms. Each will continue to publish their magazines while producing a co-branded digital experience living within SI.com. The Hockey News’ premier journalists will continue to produce all the robust offerings as in the past, and now will gain exposure across Sports Illustrated and Maven’s more than 100 million monthly users. The Hockey News will continue to publish its digital offerings, which will now move over to the Maven technology platform, joining more than 300 other premier brands including History.com, Biography.com, Maxim and Ski Magazine.

Additionally, SI and The Hockey News will expand their offering to launch co-branded team sites for every NHL franchise, joining the more than 90 current local offerings from SI. An emphasis on impactful storytelling on the national level, local insight, breaking news and daily video will highlight the joint agreement.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining forces with Graeme and The Hockey News to deliver expanded content for hockey fans from the two of the most respected and credible brands in journalism,” said Ryan Hunt, Co-Editor-in-Chief of Sports Illustrated. “Going deep from a national and local perspective, with a dynamic multi-platform experience will continue to expand our goal of delivering content to consumers in real time on every platform they live.”

W. Graeme Roustan, Chairman, Owner and Publisher of Roustan Media, which owns The Hockey News, said, “Since its inception in 1947, The Hockey News, often referred to as ‘The Hockey Bible,’ has served its knowledgeable and loyal readers with independent, in-depth insight and information that is simply not available anywhere else. The Hockey News is the iconic global hockey brand that delivers excellence in journalistic standards and quality of content every day.”

Sports Illustrated is an award-winning media enterprise and cultural touchstone that captures moments in sports and turns them into history. Offering the most relevant and innovative content in real-time, SI is the authoritative voice of the sports world and the source that connects audiences to athletes and teams across every touchpoint spanning entertainment, editorial, and digital platforms to live events and brand extensions. The Sports Illustrated network includes the iconic Magazine and SI Kids and marquee franchises Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Sportsperson of the Year, and Fashionable 50.

The Hockey News was founded by Ken McKenzie and Will Cote in 1947 and was later owned and sold in 2014 by Transcontinental Media to Quebecor. In 2018 W. Graeme Roustan formed Roustan Media and acquired The Hockey News from Quebecor.

Its Toronto based team of editors, journalists and staff have been producing the very best publication of hockey industry content for the past 73 years. For more information go to TheHockeyNews.com.

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought-leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. Sports Illustrated is operated by Maven as part of its coalition. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.

