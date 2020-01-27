Call for Entries: NAREE’s 70th Annual Real Estate Journalism Competition; Awards Ceremony Slated for NAREE Conference in Miami in June

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JContest–The National Association of Real Estate Editors announced its Call for Entries to professional journalists for NAREE’s 70th Annual Journalism Competition.

Deadline: Enter on www.naree.org by March 1, 2020 by 11:59 p.m. The competition is for work published or aired in 2019.

NAREE’s prestigious journalism competition is open to reporters, columnists, editors and producers – staff and freelancers — covering commercial and residential real estate, mortgage finance, sustainable development and related fields of real estate, including home building and design.

Winners will be announced at NAREE’s Journalism conference June 24-27, 2020 in Miami. Hundreds of journalists and real estate industry speakers will attend.

NAREE Competition categories for individual journalists include Best Collection of Work, Best Column, Best Economic Analysis, Best Residential Real Estate Story, Best Commercial Real Estate Story and Best E-Newsletter. Individuals or teams can enter work in Best Breaking News Story, Best Investigative Report or Series and Best Web Site.

Enter work appearing online, in independent daily newspapers, weekly business newspapers, trade and shelter magazines, commercial real estate publications, television and radio.

NAREE’s Platinum Award of $1,000 will recognize the Best Overall Individual Entry. The winner of the Best Freelance Collection receives $500. The Best Young Journalist (age 30 or under) winner and Gold winners in 31 categories receive $250.

The new Kenneth R. Harney Award for Best Real Estate Consumer Education Reporting carries a $1,000 prize.

The faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University will judge entries on clarity of writing, objectivity, originality, depth of reporting, and/or graphic design/production.

All professional journalists writing for bona fide independent news outlets, both NAREE members and non-members, may enter.

Winners may request complimentary admission to NAREE’s Miami Conference June 24-27, 2020 at the Kimpton Epic hotel in downtown Miami. NAREE’s Awards Day is Friday, June 26.

NAREE’s Miami conference will present newsworthy panel discussions with top economists, developers, architects and industry leaders. NAREE University’s peer-to-peer professional development program will run twice daily during the conference.

NAREE, founded in 1929, is a non-profit association of reporters, editors, writers and online journalists.

Contacts

Mary Doyle-Kimball, NAREE Executive Director



nareejcontest@gmail.com

561-391-3599



www.NAREE.org