EstrellaTV Premieres “Nos Cayó La Noche,” New Late Night Format Show, With YouTube Sensation Alex Montiel

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HispanicMedia–EstrellaTV announced today that it is premiering “Nos Cayó La Noche,” a new late night format show, with Mexican YouTube sensation Alex Montiel, also known as “Escorpion Dorado.”

EstrellaTV, one of the country’s leading Hispanic television networks, is launching its first new show for 2020. “Nos Cayó La Noche” is a late night talk show format hosted by one of YouTube’s hottest sensations, Mexican journalist, comedian and voice over actor Alex Montiel. The one-hour show will debut on February 3, 2020 and will air nationally Monday through Friday at 9P/8P C on the EstrellaTV Network. EstrellaTV continues to be the only Hispanic network with a Spanish-language late night talk show format during Primetime in the U.S.

The show will feature Montiel doing in-studio sit-down interviews with some of today’s most influential and popular Hollywood A-listers and Latinx entertainers. The show will also showcase Montiel’s alter ego, “Escorpión Dorado” (Golden Scorpion), a Mexican masked wrestler who will interview celebrities in a vehicle in motion with cheeky humor, as well as unsuspecting pedestrians on the streets.

The one-hour debut show will feature Latin heartthrob Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin, Elena of Avalor, Zapata, La Fea Más Bella) as the show’s inaugural guest, alongside Mexican rock icons Alex and Chela Lora, and musical guest Carolina Ross. The episode will also include a segment with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Future guests include Jim Carey, Michael Peña, Omar Chaparro, Julio Cesar Chavez, Pepe Aguilar, Danna Paola and Adal Ramones.

A YouTube superstar and mega influencer, Montiel’s alter ego is an over the top, cheeky and irreverent masked Mexican wrestler named “Escorpión Dorado” (Golden Scorpion) on YouTube Channel “PeluchEn ElEStuche,” which has 7.46 million subscribers and where his content commands views that range between 6 to 12 million views per video. He also has a second YouTube channel “La Lata,” which has 2.54 million subscribers and where he appears as himself reviewing films and interviewing Hollywood A-listers. Montiel has 20 million followers in total on all his social media pages combined.

Montiel, a Mexico City native, is an accomplished entertainment journalist, YouTuber, comedian, and established voice over actor. His first performance as a voice over actor was in 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, where he played Kyle. Other voice over credits include Bumblebee, Deadpool 2, Ninja Turtles 2: Out of the Shadows, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, to name a few.

LBI Media, Inc., is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across all of the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Producing over 2,500 hours annually of original TV programming at the Empire Burbank Television Studios, the company is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language TV content. The company’s Estrella TV Network is distributed through owned and operated TV stations, TV network affiliates and related digital media properties. The Estrella TV programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language television programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced in the U.S. for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, LBI Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company’s Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation’s most popular radio talents and its highly-rated radio programming formats are distributed through owned and operated radio stations, affiliated stations and related digital media properties. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com.

