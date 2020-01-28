Neofect Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award for Gamified Rehabilitation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Med tech company Neofect has been named a winner of the 2020 BIG Innovation Award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, for its work creating gamified rehabilitation solutions for patients with neurological and musculoskeletal injuries.

Approximately 14.5 million people worldwide will have a stroke this year. For stroke survivors, traditional rehabilitation methods are monotonous and boring. Neofect seeks to change that. The company’s solutions use games to keep patients engaged, invigorate the muscles, and stimulate visual and auditory senses, which reinforces cognitive function and accelerates neuroplasticity – a key to recovery. The software provides measurable results so therapists can monitor progress, and the fun, competitive nature of the games encourage patients to stick with their rehabilitation routine.

“Neofect is committed to developing effective and accessible rehabilitation tools that inspire hope in patients,” said Scott Kim, co-founder and CEO of Neofect USA. “Our solutions physically and cognitively challenge patients in a fun and safe environment, encouraging consistent practice and improving the odds of recovery. We constantly consider patient feedback and adapt our products to meet their needs and requests — whether that’s in-home options, more accessible handles, or more ‘video game’ style activities.”

Neofect’s commitment to providing engaging and accessible rehabilitation tools began in 2010 with the Neofect Smart Glove, an exoskeleton-like device designed for hand and forearm rehabilitation. Since then the company has expanded its impact, developing solutions such as the NeoMano, a glove that improves hand mobility in patients with upper limb paralysis, and most recently, the Neofect Smart Balance, an augmented reality-powered lower limb rehabilitation device. With each new product, Neofect pushes boundaries to improve physical rehabilitation, inspire hope, and meet patient needs.

“Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year’s winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Neofect as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Neofect

Med-tech company Neofect helps stroke survivors and people with spinal cord injuries, musculoskeletal disorders, or neurological conditions regain independence and live fuller, more active lives. Its game-based rehabilitation solutions deliver more engaging, quantifiable therapy to improve cognitive, hand, arm, and leg function, while its robotic orthosis creates an artificial grip to increase hand mobility. www.neofect.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

