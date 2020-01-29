Atmosphere Announces New Channels on Free Streaming Platform

Red Bull, America’s Funniest Videos, QuickTake by Bloomberg, GameSprout and AirVuz join the largest streaming platform for businesses

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the free streaming service for businesses, known for its bundle of TV channels including flagship channel, CHIVE TV, announced the launch of five new partner channels on its platform. Red Bull TV, AFV TV (America’s Funniest Videos), QuickTake by Bloomberg, GameSprout TV and Drone TV join the streaming service currently available in over 7,000 businesses streaming over 100,000 hours per day.

Atmosphere is the first and largest free streaming platform geared towards businesses. All content across all channels is programmed to be enjoyed without the use of audio or closed captions. Businesses receive a free commercial-grade Apple TV upon signup with Atmosphere pre-installed. They can choose from 1 of 17 channels or create their own custom playlists using multiple channels.

Atmosphere is proud to welcome the new partner channels to the platform. As entertainment companies and lifestyle brands seek to diversify their distribution and revenue streams, Atmosphere gives their partner brands a new platform to reach a large audience out-of-home. These partner channels provide businesses with more choices and content to successfully engage their customers. Atmosphere has proven to increase repeat business by 19%, new customers by 14% and an increase of dwell time in bars by 16%.

“Atmosphere was built to fill the void with subpar TV programming in businesses. The only TV options businesses have are cable and satellite TV that was meant for viewing in the living room, where you need audio to enjoy it. Atmosphere solves this problem,” stated Leo Resig, CEO and co-founder of Atmosphere. “We are very excited to welcome these five amazing brands to our platform. They have incredible content that will appeal to the masses in businesses everywhere.”

Atmosphere’s freshman class of Partner Channels include:

Red Bull TV: Red Bull TV brings the adrenaline punch straight to you with high octane videos, testing the limits. Experience the jaw-dropping testaments of humans – safely from your seat.

GameSprout TV: GameSprout TV consists of a worldwide gaming community submitted video clips curated into highly entertaining compilations from games like GTA, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Red Dead Redemption, EA Sports and more.

Drone TV: Drone TV brings you the best aerial footage from landmarks and remote destinations from around the world. This channel is comprised of community-driven footage by the world’s best drone pilots.

AFV TV: Relive your childhood with the best videos from ABC’s longest-running primetime entertainment show, America’s Funniest Home Videos. AFV TV brings the best classic, funny, family-friendly videos right to you.

“AFV has been shared on TV screens in living rooms since 1989, and now we are thrilled to be promoting AFV to businesses on Atmosphere,” Lisa Black, America’s Funniest Videos.

QuickTake by Bloomberg: QuickTake is a global video news network that delivers quick, social-first video on the biggest breaking news, ideas and issues across global tech, business, culture and society. It provides swift insight at every stage of the story to keep viewers informed as global events unfold. QuickTake videos are crafted for the screens of today, including mobile, streaming and out-of-home.

About Atmosphere



Atmosphere is the world’s first and largest free ad-supported streaming TV service for businesses offering original, owned and operated TV channels along with Partner Channels from prominent brands. The platform has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. The platform also provides a paid upgrade to a digital signage feature for businesses to run their house promotions within the content. Atmosphere was incubated under Chive Media Group and spun out in 2019. www.atmosphere.tv.

Contacts

Nate Mills



512-527-3340



nate.mills@atmosphere.tv