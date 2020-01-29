Usher to Host and Perform During the 2020 “iHeartRadio Music Awards,” Airing Live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 29, on FOX

Halsey and Lizzo Join Previously Announced Justin Bieber as Performers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced today that eight-time Grammy award-winning artist Usher, who has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, will host and perform during the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The event will also feature live performances from Halsey and Lizzo, as well as previously announced performer, Justin Bieber, with more to be announced. The two-hour event will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 29 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The seventh annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will also broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live-streaming radio service.

“I’m so excited to host the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and help celebrate the music that I and millions of other music lovers listened to this past year,” said Usher. “It’ll be like hanging out with old friends.”

Nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on January 8. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker and Taylor Swift. For a full list of nominees and categories, please visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

This year’s awards will feature a broad array of categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B and Latin Pop/Urban.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and the first-ever Favorite Music Video Choreography Award.

Social voting began on January 8 and will close on Monday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for all categories except for Best Fan Army, which will continue through Friday, March 27 at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

This year, iHeartRadio and Taco Bell’s Feed The Beat program are teaming up to reinforce a shared commitment to new artists. Leading up to and throughout the night of the awards, iHeartRadio and Taco Bell will showcase new artists across iHeartRadio platforms, so fans can see who’s next in music, alongside the biggest artists on the planet.

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public at AXS.com.

Proud partners of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards include Taco Bell, with more to be announced.

Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet Productions, and John Sykes and Tom Poleman, for iHeartMedia.

For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Google+.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About FOX Entertainment

A division of Fox Corporation, FOX Entertainment’s 30-year legacy of innovative, hit programming includes 9-1-1, THE MASKED SINGER, PRODIGAL SON, EMPIRE, LAST MAN STANDING, “24,” “The X-Files” and “American Idol.” Delivering high-quality scripted, non-scripted and live content, FOX Entertainment’s broadcast network airs 15 hours of primetime programming a week, as well as major sports; and is the only major network to post year-over-year growth among viewers during the 2018-2019 broadcast season.

Contacts

Angel Aristone



AngelAristone@iHeartMedia.com

646-343-2410



Danielle Vitucci



DanielleVitucci@iHeartMedia.com

646-343-2425