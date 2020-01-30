Euronews, A Leading International News Channel, Partners with Outbrain to Bring Unique Discovery Experiences to its Audiences

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outbrain, the world’s leading discovery and native advertising platform on the open web, announced today that it has signed an exclusive partnership deal with Euronews, a leading international news channel. The deal will enable Euronews to leverage Outbrain’s Smartfeed, a digital experience that transforms every page to an infinite stream of discovery.

“We are looking forward to working with Outbrain as a strategic partner. We are keen to drive audience development and believe Outbrain’s product innovations will allow us to engage our readers while upholding the quality and editorial tone of our site,” said Carolyn Gibson, CRO, Euronews.

Outbrain’s innovative Smartfeed technology enables publishers to marry editorial curation with personalisation, drive audience growth and engagement, and increase revenue opportunities. It is designed for a range of content including promoted articles, editorial, and branded videos, and will provide the publisher flexibility to re-circulate its own content to re-engage audiences across its site. In addition, dynamic optimisation via AdNgin will allow the site to continually improve, responding to audience preferences to create an optimal reader experience.

Euronews currently covers 12 languages across 160 countries. Euronews is unapologetically impartial and seeks to offer a diversity of viewpoints. Outbrain’s Smarfeed technology and audience development tools will further help the publisher’s goal to grow and engage audiences.

Alex Erlmeier, Managing Director for International at Outbrain added, “Outbrain’s feed technology empowers media companies and publishers so that they are able to effectively compete with the walled gardens on audience acquisition, engagement, and retention. We know that Smartfeed will strengthen and support Euronews’ vision to empower users through impartial journalism. We are excited to help Euronews continue on with its mission.”

About Outbrain

Outbrain is the world’s leading discovery and native advertising feed for the open web. A third of the world’s Internet-connected population explore and discover information through our feed technology, which is trusted by emerging to established brands and integrated into thousands of media companies’ tech stacks to manage and monetize their publishing operations. Outbrain operates in 55 countries and is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide. Learn more at www.outbrain.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Euronews

Euronews, the only international news channel with a European perspective, empowers people to form their own opinion. Euronews is unapologetically impartial and seeks to offer a diversity of viewpoints.

Since its launch in 1993 in Lyon, France, Euronews has been delivering trusted news in a non-partisan and in-depth way to audiences across the world reaching almost 400 million homes across 160 countries.

With a team of 600 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities, Euronews’ 12 editions cover world news 24/7 in Arabic, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

In 2016, Euronews group launched its sister channel, the first pan-African multilingual and independent news outlet, Africanews.

In June 2017, NBC News and Euronews announced their partnership. NBC News acquired 25% of the company to make a significant financial investment in Euronews to support expanded news coverage and programming.

www.euronews.com www.africanews.com

