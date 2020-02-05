Staples Connect: Retail Reimagined

Six Boston-area stores redesigned to provide hands-on learning, including coworking, podcasting and community spaces

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Staples US Retail today announced Staples Connect, a reinvented store with coworking, podcasting and community event spaces where professionals, teachers and students alike can connect and grow together. This new store concept is built around the ever-evolving needs of the retail customer with a focus on community, hands-on learning and solutions. Staples Connect has come to life in six stores – Cambridge (186 Alewife Brook Pkwy), Somerville, Needham, Boston, Brighton and Danvers (250 Independence Way) – while some elements of Staples Connect can be found in stores throughout Massachusetts. More than just a place to make a transaction, Staples Connect is a destination dedicated to continued curiosity, growth and development.

“ We recognize that the way people shop is changing, and with the launch of Staples Connect we are adapting to fit the needs of our customers,” said Mike Motz, Chief Executive Officer, Staples US Retail. “ Our customers are teachers, students of all ages, small business owners and side hustlers. Research shows that much of what they are seeking is real human interaction with members of their community and industry, which is key to productivity and growth. At Staples Connect, we do more than just supply your success through product offerings, we wholeheartedly support it.”

The new Staples Connect store illustrates a commitment to lifelong achievement at every stage. New elements of each fully transformed store includes:

SpotlightSpace: A free in-store event space designed as a platform for the personal and professional development of the community. In the nearly 500 square foot space, customers can connect and learn by hosting or attending events such as speaker sessions, workshops, seminars, meetings and more. For a full list of events, visit StaplesConnect.com/events.

Podcast Studio: Through a collaboration with iHeartRadio, the Staples Connect Podcast Studio provides dedicated space for story tellers and small businesses to record and let their voices be heard. The space features a soundproof room with professional equipment for up to four people, with a dedicated specialist available in-store to help you along the way.

Staples Studio: A collaborative coworking space that provides entrepreneurs, small businesses and students access to private or shared offices, community kitchens, meeting rooms and brand-new technology. Staples Studio is now available on a membership basis, and members have access to seven Studio locations and an on-site manager. Perks include unlimited meeting room use, unlimited black and white printing, TSA PreCheck™ enrollment, 10% off supplies and services, free parking (excludes Government Center location), free podcasting access and a fully stocked breakroom.

SolutionShop : The store layout features a new way of shopping, focused on building solutions for home offices, small businesses and classrooms. Every Staples Connect store features a variety of services to help achieve your goals as part of the SolutionShop, including: Print & Marketing Services Tech Services TSA PreCheck enrollment Professional services offered by selected partners including marketing, tax & finance and legal Significant updates to assortment and merchandising strategy including nearly 1,000 new products and 40 new brands such as Apple ® , Sonos ® and Bose ® .

: The store layout features a new way of shopping, focused on building solutions for home offices, small businesses and classrooms. Every Staples Connect store features a variety of services to help achieve your goals as part of the SolutionShop, including:

To celebrate the official grand opening, Staples Connect stores in Boston, Cambridge (186 Alewife Brook Pkwy), Needham, Brighton, Danvers (250 Independence Way) and Somerville will open at 8 am on Feb. 5 with a community-lead ribbon cutting. Each store will feature a variety of activities and giveaways throughout the day, including 20% off on in-store purchases (exclusions apply) and $50 in Staples gift cards for the first 100 people in each store. Please see the terms and conditions for more information. Also to support future leaders within the community of the stores, Staples Connect made donations to local educators, including Boston public schools through a partnership with DonorsChoose.org, City Sprouts in Cambridge, the Needham Education Foundation and the Somerville Education Foundation.

Staples Connect teamed up with four of Boston’s founders to share their personal stories of success with other aspiring entrepreneurs on grand opening day. All events are free to attend and will take place on Feb. 5 at 6:30 pm at Staples Connect stores: *

*Advance signup is required. Please visit the Eventbrite page to reserve your seat.

About Staples Connect



Staples Connect is a reimagined retail store with coworking, podcasting and community spaces where professionals, teachers and students can connect and grow together. Introduced in Greater Boston in 2020, Staples Connect has six retail stores along with certain elements of coworking, podcasting and community space available in select Staples Stores throughout Massachusetts. In addition to the hands-on learning and community elements, Staples Connect offers the products and services business customers, teachers, students and parents have relied on since 1987. For more information about Staples Connect and to stay up to date on weekly deals and events, please visit us in store or online at staplesconnect.com®.

Visit StaplesConnect.com to learn more, connect with the community and find an event near you, or stop in to one our reimagined stores in Boston, Cambridge (186 Alewife Brook Pkwy), Somerville, Needham, Brighton and Danvers (250 Independence Way).

Contacts

Meghan McCarrick



Staples Connect



Meghan.mccarrick@staples.com

508-253-2379