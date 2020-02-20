Entercom Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley to Receive Digital Leadership Award at 2020 NAB Show

— Award presentation takes place at NAB Show Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner–





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entercom Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley will receive the NAB Digital Leadership Award (DLA) at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The award presentation will take place at the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner on Monday, April 20 at the Encore in Las Vegas.

Established in 2015, the Digital Leadership Award honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms.

In his role, Crowley oversees the strategy and operations behind Entercom’s digital portfolio and guides the modernization of the company’s leading brands with a focus on premiere content, next-gen storytelling and digital distribution. Key initiatives include expanding Entercom’s podcast division through the acquisition of Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, and providing content-driven listening through RADIO.COM, the company’s audio streaming service.

Additionally, Crowley is responsible for the company’s in-house digital marketing agency, a network of national and local websites that support stations across the top 50 U.S. markets and the event discovery business, Eventful.

Prior to joining Entercom, Crowley held several digital and content leadership positions at CBS, including executive vice president of digital for CBS Radio, senior vice president of CBS Brand Studio, and senior vice president and general manager of digital for CBS Television Distribution.

Past NAB Digital Leadership Award recipients include ABC Owned Television Stations Group’s Wendy McMahon, Hearst Television’s Roger Keating and Graham Media Group’s Catherine Badalamente, among others.

As previously announced, the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner will also honor the inductees to the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

