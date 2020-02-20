The Genesis 123 Foundation Honors Barun and Santrella with the “Eye to Zion Award”

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced that David Santrella, President of Broadcast Media, will receive the “Eye to Zion Award” from The Genesis 123 Foundation.

The Genesis 123 Foundation will present its “Eye to Zion Award” to Ken Barun, Executive Vice President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), and David Santrella, President of Broadcast Media for Salem Media Group. The presentation will take place at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tuesday, February 25 at 3:00pm.

“The ‘Eye to Zion Award’ recognizes Christian leaders and role models who understand that the fulfillment of the Jewish people’s two-thousand-year-old dream to return to Israel, is inseparably connected to, and fulfillment of, God’s promise to restore His people to the Land of Israel which He deeded through Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Through their examples, their actions and support of Israel are not just noteworthy and should be celebrated, but highlighted for others to emulate,” noted Jonathan Feldstein, president of The Genesis 123 Foundation.

As Executive Vice President of BGEA, Ken Barun helps lead the ministry’s worldwide efforts and serves as Franklin Graham’s Chief of Staff. BGEA is one of the most significant global ministries which has a history in support for Israel through its founder Billy Graham, and current President and CEO, Franklin Graham. Barun embraces this, but his personal connection to and array of activities in support of Israel help to make mainstream something which is not yet able to be taken for granted among Christians.

Ken Barun said “Being born a Jew in 1948 and raised with a family that embraced the biblical homeland of Israel I was instilled with an unswerving loyalty to the Land and the people of the Jewish state. And as God led me through a series of complex and sometimes unbelievable life experiences, He has placed me in a position where I’m grateful to do what I can to bring understanding to the challenges facing the Jews and Christians who want to live and worship together in peace.”

As President of Broadcast Media for Salem Media Group, David Santrella leads one of the most influential US media companies. While not a Christian network, Salem “evangelizes” for traditional conservative values. A pillar of this is not just support for Israel, but making an intelligent, cogent why that is grounded in conservative values embraced by Jews and Christians, and which are good and important for America.

David Santrella commented “Bringing Christians and politically interested individuals to Israel has become an on-going passion of Salem Media Group. After all, it all started there! It’s an honor to be a recipient of the Eye to Zion Award on behalf of Salem, our Radio Network hosts, local radio station hosts and our listeners.”

ABOUT THE GENESIS 123 FOUNDATION:

The Genesis 123 Foundation is a US based non-profit whose mission is to build bridges between Jews and Christians and Christians with Israel in ways that are new, unique, and meaningful. Its pioneer Project, Run for Zion, (runforzion.com) combines a pilgrimage and service experience in Jerusalem centered around Israel’s largest annual running event. Run for Zion enables Christians to run or walk in the footsteps of Jesus alongside tens of thousands of Israelis, to bless Israel by partnering in raising funds for an array of projects that serve Israelis of all backgrounds, and offers a biblically based subsidy program to make the trip to Israel less if not free.

In recognizing noteworthy Christian leaders, “Eye to Zion Award” serves as a virtual Christian Zionist Hall of Fame, one rooted not in physical achievements, but in a solid spiritual foundation that honors God’s imperative to bless Israel.

Please contact Jonathan Feldstein, President, at Jonathan@runforzion.com, or 201-203-0983 for more information.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

