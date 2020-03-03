Third Summit Partners with Vidispine to Deliver Enterprise SaaS Content Manager That Helps Creatives Create

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After more than a year of careful consideration, the leadership team at Third Summit is partnering with the Stockholm-based content-management company Vidispine to create their forthcoming SaaS ecosystem.

Third Summit will leverage Vidispine’s advanced API to build out Alteon Cloud, its own content management platform, which will debut in spring 2020. Alteon Cloud will also incorporate technology from IBM Aspera, IBM Watson and IBM Cloud Object Storage to unlock the same tools once exclusive to major production studios, but geared and priced toward mid-tier brands and agencies, and studios of all sizes. The platform will offer seamless integration with Adobe Premiere and allow users to store, stream and edit their video content straight from the cloud while inviting multiple collaborators to review and edit footage simultaneously.

Alteon Cloud will be a cornerstone of Third Summit’s complete production ecosystem, which combines a robust talent marketplace of content creators (called Alteon Community) with a payments processor built for the gig economy (Alteon Pay). These three products, available under a single, secure login, will be available to brands seeking simplified workflows and reduced friction in the creative industry.

“We set an extremely high bar when selecting our technology partners,” said Matt Cimaglia, co-founder and CEO of Third Summit. “The team at Vidispine exceeded those expectations. With more than a decade of experience working in the cloud and A.I. space, they understand the need for a strong, flexible, future-proof cloud-based content manager. We’re excited to start building a product that makes life easier for creatives.”

Erik Åhlin and Isak Jonsson co-founded Vidispine in Stockholm in 2009. Wanting to help simplify video-based solutions, they envisioned an advanced, developer-friendly system for video and image management. By leveraging partnerships with IBM Aspera, Adobe and others, Vidispine currently helps power significant media production systems around the world, including those at the Guardian, ProSiebenSat.1 and ITV.

“Third Summit perfectly represents the reason we started Vidispine: to help developers build innovative, content-centric solutions by reducing complexity in managing video and images at scale,” Åhlin said. “In this case, we are adopting a new and fresh take on an old—but still large—problem, which is connecting the creative community.”

For more about Alteon, visit alteon.io.

About Third Summit Corporation

Third Summit is assembling a collective of agile companies that offer full-stack, enterprise-level digital media and advertising solutions to the mid-tier marketplace. Third Summit helps independent creators, small agencies, developing brands and corporate in-house teams attain workflows and technology that would otherwise be inaccessible, competing with multinational agencies while retaining the agility of a startup. For more, visit thirdsummit.com.

About Vidispine AB (an Arvato Systems Company)

Since 2009, software developers and content owners have used Vidispine’s products to solve their most complex challenges in building data-driven, cloud-based video-content management solutions. With decades of combined industry experience and insight, our goal is to build the best platform for creating innovative media software and solutions. For more, visit vidispine.com.

