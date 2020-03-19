Outlook on the Global Television Market to 2024 – Drivers and Challenges – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Television Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The author has been monitoring the global television market and it is poised to grow by USD 45.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The reports on global television market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising popularity of large-display televisions. In addition, increased demand for smart televisions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global television market as well.

Key Trends for global television market growth

This study identifies increased demand for smart televisions as the prime reasons driving the global television market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global television market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global television market, including some of the vendors such as Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. and VIZIO Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

4. MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market outlook

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

HD – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UHD – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

7. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY SIZE

Market segmentation by display size

Comparison by display size

Up to 43 inches – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

55-64 inches – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

48-50 inches – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Greater than 65 inches – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by display size

8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY TYPE

Market segmentation by display type

Comparison by display type

LCD – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OLED – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by display type

9. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

10. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

11. DECISION FRAMEWORK

12. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

13. MARKET TRENDS

Advent of 8K UHD televisions

Increased demand for smart televisions

Innovations in UHD televisions

14. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Overview

Competitive scenario

15. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Funai Electric Co. Ltd.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Skyworth Group Ltd.

Sony Corp.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

VIZIO Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/viklup

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900