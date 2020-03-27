Atlantic Broadband Deploys Remote Operations and Virtual Support Tools to Assist Customers During the COVID-19 Crisis

Company moves rapidly to make operational adjustments to protect employees, customers and local communities

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtlanticBroadband—Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has implemented a range of measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus among customers and employees, while continuing to serve its business and residential customers.

Remote Care: 100% of Atlantic Broadband’s call center team members—all of whom are local residents of the communities they serve—are now working remotely from home while retaining full support capabilities so that they can continue to assist customers by phone, chat and email. In order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the company closed its front counters on March 18 and informed customers of easy online payment options to eliminate the need for them to travel to office locations.

Virtual Support: The company has deployed remote virtual support tools that allow care agents and technicians to assist customers in real time via a live, interactive video streaming without the need for an in-home appointment.

Expansion of Self-Install Options: In order to reduce the need to deploy an installer to the home, Atlantic Broadband has deployed new self-installation options for customers for services that do not require in-home technical support.

Call Ahead Verification: Atlantic Broadband agents are calling ahead before in-home appointments to assess the wellness situation in the household. Technicians also re-confirm this at the door on the day of the appointment if inside work is necessary.

“We are facing a new reality in which we must adjust our operational practices in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, even as we find new ways to serve our customers,” said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. “With the goal of protecting our team members and our customers, and reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our communities, we have implemented a range of measures that will significantly reduce the need to enter customers’ homes, while continuing to provide the vital connections our customers need at this time.”

Atlantic Broadband also announced today an expansion of its video previews for customers. Starting today, Starz/Encore, MSNBC and CNBC join a growing list of programming—including EPIX, CNN, Fox News and Hallmark Channels—being made available to all video customers at no additional cost for a limited time.

These efforts follow other measures already announced by the company in recent weeks. In support of the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected” initiative, Atlantic Broadband will not terminate service and will waive late fees for any residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, to ensure that households have access to internet during the COVID-19 crisis, particularly households with students, the company last week announced that it would offer “Atlantic Broadband Internet Assist.” It is available for a limited time to serviceable residents in Atlantic Broadband operating areas who are in financial need and who do not presently have internet from Atlantic Broadband. Normally priced at $9.99 per month plus taxes and fees, will be offered free for 60 days with free installation and a free modem.

