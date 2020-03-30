FOX News Channel Launches Editorial Series “America Together” Featuring Stories of Hope, Volunteerism and Everyday Heroism Throughout the Global Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Media has launched a new editorial feature entitled, “America Together” on the network’s linear and digital platforms. The feature will highlight daily inspiring stories to provide FOX News Media’s audiences with a realm of uplifting content throughout the global coronavirus pandemic. America Together will include stories of volunteerism, charitable efforts and everyday heroism in the face of all the challenges unfolding throughout the coronavirus pandemic. All America Together content can be found on FOXNews.com.

FOX News Media has provided continuous coverage of the evolving pandemic across all of its platforms, including regular informative Q&A segments with leading physicians, as well as town halls with viewers and government officials. Various network personalities have also taken to social media to provide support and information to FOX News Media’s audience by encouraging viewers to send in questions regarding the coronavirus, offering advice on working from home and social distancing activities for families and advocating for healthy Americans to give blood during the current shortage. Additionally, Dana Perino is reading books to children during her signature Story Time which is live streamed on FOXNews.com and all social platforms at 3:30PM/ET daily to support families at home. FOXNews.com is also streaming religious services weekly at the Tree of Life synagogue and St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Fox Nation host John Rich performed a live concert for all subscribers and non-subscribers on the streaming service last Friday night.

