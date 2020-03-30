Spectra7 to Postpone Reporting Annual Financial Results Due to COVID-19 Related Delays

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced today that due to logistical issues and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on the exemption provided in Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators) (the “Ontario Instrument”) to postpone the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the “Documents”):

the Company’s audited annual financial statements for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019 and related certifications;

the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019; and

the Company’s annual information form for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019.

The Ontario Instrument provides the Company with an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Ontario securities laws to make the filing. Until the Company has filed the Documents, members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions such that they are in a blackout period until the end of the second trading day after the Documents have been disclosed by way of a news release.

At this time, the Company expects to file the Documents within 45 days.

Recent global events pertaining to COVID-19 have impacted the Company, its employees and its ability to rely on timely information in relation to its financial reporting obligations.

While demand for the Company’s new data center products remains strong, Spectra7 is currently experiencing significant staffing issues, customer disruptions, and supply chain challenges caused by the spread of COVID-19 and associated shut downs that are impacting overall revenues in the near term. The Company continues to pursue the best available paths to manage operational risk and preserve capital during this very difficult time.

Ensuring a safe and healthy working environment for our employees is a primary focus for Spectra7 and we continue to implement and enforce precautionary health and safety measures.

There have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company’s unaudited interim financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 that have not been otherwise disclosed by the Company by way of news release.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

