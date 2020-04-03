Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM Mini Pro

Powerful new model adds a new hardware streaming engine via Ethernet, recording to USB flash disks and new multiview for monitoring all cameras!

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Mini Pro, a new low cost live production switcher with all the features of ATEM Mini but now with extra features for recording, streaming and monitoring. ATEM Mini Pro includes a new hardware streaming engine to allow direct streaming via its Ethernet connection to YouTube Live, Facebook and Twitch. There is also support for recording the stream direct to USB flash disks in H.264, plus support for recording to multiple disks for continuous recording. The new model also includes a multiview on the HDMI video output that allows all inputs to be monitored on a single monitor, as well as live status of recording, streaming and the audio mixer.





ATEM Mini Pro is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$595.

ATEM Mini switchers make it easy to create professional multi camera productions for live streaming to YouTube and innovative business presentations using Skype or Zoom. Simply connect ATEM Mini and customers can switch live between 4 high quality video camera inputs for dramatically better quality images. Or connect a computer for PowerPoint slides or gaming consoles. The built in DVE allows exciting picture in picture effects, perfect for commentary. There are loads of video effects too. All ATEM Mini models have USB that works like a webcam so customers can use any streaming software while the ATEM Mini Pro model adds live streaming and recording to USB disks.

There’s also HDMI out for projectors. Microphone inputs allow high quality desktop and lapel mics for interviews and presentations.

ATEM Mini’s compact all in one design includes both a control panel as well as connections. The front panel includes easy to use buttons for selecting sources, video effects and transitions. The source buttons are large so it’s possible to use it by feel, letting the presenter do the switching. Customers even get buttons for audio mixing. On the ATEM Mini Pro model customers also get buttons for record and streaming control as well as output selection buttons that let customers change the video output between cameras, program and multiview. On the rear panel there are HDMI connections for cameras or computers, extra microphone inputs, USB for webcam out plus an HDMI “aux” output for program video.

There’s never been a switcher that’s easier to use, as customers simply press any of the input buttons labelled 1 to 4 on the front panel to cut between video sources. Customers can choose between cut or effects transitions by selecting the cut or auto buttons. Unlike cut, the auto button tells ATEM Mini to use a video effect when switching inputs. Customers can select from exciting transitions such as dissolve, or more dramatic effects such as dip to color, DVE squeeze and DVE push. The DVE is perfect for picture in picture effects and customers can instantly set up different picture positions. There is even a still store for titles and graphics accessible via external software control.

With 4 independent HDMI inputs, customers can connect up to 4 high quality video cameras. All video sources will re-sync to the switcher if they operate at different video standards so customers don’t have to worry about connecting video devices as they all just work. Imagine taking advantage of the low light capability of better cameras for theater production, weddings, school concerts and music videos.

To ensure maximum compatibility, ATEM Mini features a USB connection that operates as a simple webcam source. That means customers can plug in and instantly get working with any video software. The software is tricked into thinking the ATEM Mini is a common webcam, but it’s really a live production switcher. That guarantees full compatibility with any video software and in full resolution 1080HD quality. ATEM Mini works with software and platforms such as Open Broadcaster, XSplit Broadcaster, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Skype, Zoom, Twitch, Periscope, Livestream, Wirecast and more.

The ATEM Mini Pro model has a built in hardware streaming engine for live streaming via its Ethernet connection. That means customers can live stream to YouTube, Facebook and Twitch in better quality, without dropped frames and with much simpler settings. Just select the streaming service and enter the streaming key. There are palettes in ATEM Software Control for streaming setup, plus streaming status is also displayed in the multiview. Streaming status is easy to understand as the data rate indicator shows internet speed required for the video format users are using.

The ATEM Mini Pro model also supports direct recording of their streaming data to USB flash disks. That means customers get very long recordings in the same H.264 video files with AAC audio that customers streamed, so customers can direct upload to any online video site, such as YouTube and Vimeo. ATEM Mini Pro supports multiple disks when used with a USB hub or Blackmagic MultiDock, so when a disk fills recording can continue to a second disk for non-stop recording. Record settings and disk selection are set up in ATEM Software Control and there’s a record status view in the built in multiview.

With two independent 3.5mm stereo audio inputs, customers can connect desktop and lapel microphones. With 2 extra stereo audio inputs, customers can ensure a host and guest both have lapel microphones when doing interviews. ATEM Mini features a full Fairlight audio mixer and all HDMI audio inputs and both microphone inputs are all connected separately to the audio mixer so customers can live mix from all audio sources.

Each of the 4 HDMI inputs feature their own dedicated standards converter. That means ATEM Mini will automatically convert 1080p, 1080i and 720p sources to the video standard of the switcher. The HDMI output is a true “aux” output so customers can clean switch each HDMI input or program to this output. If users are using program/preview switching, the HDMI out can be selected to preview, or on the ATEM Mini Pro model, it can be selected to display a full multiview.

The ATEM Software Control app unlocks the hidden power of ATEM Mini and allows access to every feature in the switcher. ATEM Software Control features a visual switcher user interface with parameter palettes for making quick adjustments. Although customers can normally connect via USB, if customers connect using Ethernet it’s possible for multiple users to connect to ATEM Mini using separate copies of ATEM Software Control on different computers. Customers can even save the switcher state as an XML file. If customers need clip playback, customers can even control HyperDeck disk recorders via Ethernet.

The built in “media pool” allows the loading of up to 20 separate broadcast quality RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates and logos. Customers can even use still frames for complex effects such as graphic wipes. ATEM Mini can even grab stills from the video output and add them to the internal media pool. Graphics can be loaded via ATEM Software Control or downloaded directly from Photoshop using the ATEM Photoshop plug-in. The Photoshop Plug-in is perfect for graphics that change often, such as scoreboards, as customers can download directly into the media player.

For news or on-set presentation work, ATEM Mini is perfect as it has an upstream ATEM Advanced Chroma Key plus an additional downstream linear keyer. Customers can even use it for title overlays by creating graphics with a green or blue background and the keyer will knock out the green and make the background transparent.

When doing larger live productions with multiple cameras, it’s very useful to see all their video sources at the same time on a single monitor. The ATEM Mini Pro model includes a professional multiview that lets customers see all 4 video inputs, plus preview and program on a single HDMI television or monitor. Each camera view includes tally indicators so customers know when each source is on-air, and each view also has custom labels and audio meters. Customers can also see the media player so customers know what graphic is selected. Plus multiview even includes status for recording, streaming and the Fairlight audio mixer.

With a built in Fairlight audio mixer, ATEM Mini makes it possible to do complex live sound mixing. The internal mixer features a total of 12 channels so customers can mix audio from all sources. That’s audio from all HDMI sources and the 2 stereo mic inputs. Each input channel features the highest quality 6 band parametric EQ and compressor, limiter, expander and noise gate as well as full panning.

For a more broadcast style workflow, customers can remote control their cameras from ATEM Mini. Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K models can work as studio cameras with control sent via the HDMI connection to ATEM Mini. That means customers can control the camera settings as well as the camera’s color corrector from ATEM Software Control. Imagine changing ISO and tint, plus lens iris, focus and zoom, so camera operators can focus on the shot. There are two types of control interface, CCU layout for traditional tint color control and a DaVinci color corrector interface allowing the camera’s built in DaVinci color corrector to add incredible digital film “looks” to their live production.

“This is an amazing new model as it has all the power of the original ATEM Mini and adds even more features with built in recording, streaming and multiview monitoring,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “What’s been surprising is the types of work customers have used the ATEM Mini model for and we never expected it to be used for such large events! So now with this new ATEM Mini Pro model we are making this easier because customers can stream via the Ethernet, while at the same time record to files on a USB disk, all while monitoring all cameras, media and status on a single HDMI video monitor. It’s really exciting and we can not wait to see what customers do with this new model!”

ATEM Mini Pro Features

Features miniaturized control panel based design.

Supports connecting up to 4 cameras or computers.

USB output operates as a webcam and supports all video software.

Live streaming via Ethernet supported on ATEM Mini Pro.

Recording to USB flash disks in H.264 supported on ATEM Mini Pro.

Two stereo audio inputs for connecting desktop or lapel microphones.

Automatically standards converts and re-syncs all HDMI inputs.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

Internal media for 20 RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates and logos.

Includes ATEM Advanced Chroma Key for green/blue screen work.

Multiview allows monitoring of all cameras on ATEM Mini Pro.

Audio mixer supports limiter, compressor, 6 band EQ and more!

Supports remote HDMI control with Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras.

Availability and Price

ATEM Mini Pro is available now for US$595, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984.

Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

