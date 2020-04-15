Insights into the United States Medical Simulation to 2025 – by Products and Services, Fidelity & End-user – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Medical Simulation Market 2019-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US medical simulation market is estimated to grow modestly at a CAGR of around 10.4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the display of information and real-time human interaction with digital devices and objects in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, gaming & entertainment industries, and pico-projectors has been witnessed in the country. The introduction of virtual reality news is expected to augment the advancement of virtual technology in sectors such as healthcare. In addition, the country is regarded as the highest spending country in healthcare across the globe.

A significant rise in the number of new medical simulation institutes has been observed in the past 20 years. Bristol Medical Simulation Centre estimates that more than 400 institutes have been developed in the last 20 years in the country. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), US healthcare spending increased 4.3% in 2016 and reaching $10,348 per person or $3.3 trillion.

In addition, as a portion of the nation’s GD, the US healthcare spending held 17.9% in 2016. As per their estimate, healthcare spending is anticipated to rise at an average rate of 5.5% every year for the period (2017-2026) and to reach $5.7 trillion by 2026. The major factor affecting the growth of healthcare spending in the US includes rising prices of medical goods & services and increasing geriatric population.

