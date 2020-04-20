Chiquis Reprises Her Role as Celebrity Judge on EstrellaTV’s New Season of its Hit Show “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento”

Longest running Hispanic talent competition in U.S. returns for its 22nd season

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HispanicMedia–EstrellaTV, one of America’s leading Hispanic television networks, announced today that its hit talent competition show “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” will premiere its 22nd season on April 23, 2020.

The show will air Monday through Thursday 8PM/ 7PM Central on the EstrellaTV Network. Following her successful performance as a first-time celebrity judge on the longest running Hispanic talent show competition in the U.S., Chiquis reprises her role on the celebrity judge panel of “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” making this her second consecutive appearance on the show.

A prominent recording artist and reality TV sensation, Chiquis launched her singing career in early 2014, and made her television debut in 2010 on her mother’s reality show, I Love Jenni, followed by her own show Chiquis & Raq-C. As a businesswoman, Chiquis manages her beauty and cosmetics line “Be Flawless” and her fragrance “Reina” with excellent results thanks in part to her enormous social media reach.

“I’m really excited and I feel so blessed to be a judge for a second time on this upcoming new season of Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” stated Chiquis. “Having the opportunity to meet so many people from so many different countries and cities, who come with their unique talents just makes me so happy. Every time I sit on the panel I know that anything can happen and that’s really exciting to me. Every day is a new experience on this show.”

Joining Chiquis this season on the distinguished panel of judges will be returning celebrity judges Pepe Garza, a leading radio programmer, composer, music producer and tastemaker in Regional Mexican music, renowned recording artist Ana Barbara, and popular TV and radio personality Don Cheto, of Estrella Media’s nationally syndicated Don Cheto Radio Network. The star-studded show also features young Latinx recording artist Luis Coronel, who is also reprising his role as lead host for the talent competition.

“This season promises to be another major hit for EstrellaTV, as we have new twists and special celebrity guest judges joining our panel throughout the season. We are proud of the show that we have produced and are excited to showcase some of the best Latin talent from across the United States,” stated Ivan Stoilkovich, Executive Vice President, Television Programming, EstrellaTV.

“Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” holds auditions for thousands of contestants across the country in search of American’s next big Hispanic superstar. The judges and millions of viewers make one talented person’s dreams come true with a $100,000 grand prize, along with the career-launching support of EstrellaTV. To date, “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” continues to be the longest running talent competition program in Spanish-language television in the U.S.

