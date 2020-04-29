Sports Illustrated and Dugout team up to deliver premium soccer video

Landmark content partnership signals Dugout’s entry into U.S. market and Maven’s entry into international soccer markets

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maven (MVEN), the publisher of Sports Illustrated, and Dugout today announced a strategic content partnership offering soccer fans in the U.S. and Canada an entirely new way to view and experience unique, compelling, and behind-the-scenes premium video content from more than 100 of the world’s leading soccer clubs, national football federations, and leagues.

The landmark partnership is Dugout’s first entry into the U.S. market and will significantly strengthen SI’s soccer coverage, which previously focused on text-based content. The partnership will allow both companies to reach more consumers across the Americas, and in a way that matters most to soccer fans: video-focused, team-specific, and delivered on mobile.

As the most iconic name in sports journalism, Sports Illustrated will now have access to Dugout’s unrivalled library of archive and behind-the-scenes soccer video content. Dugout is co-owned by some of the world’s largest soccer clubs including A.C. Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, and distributes more than 2,500 brand-safe, professional videos a month with more than 1.84 billion views in 2019 across Dugout.com and its network of more than 85 publishers globally.

“For more than 65 years, Sports Illustrated has delivered best-in-class sports journalism and we are thrilled to partner with such an iconic U.S. publication that is steeped in great history and tradition,” said Elliot Richardson, Co-Founder and Chairman of Dugout. “Our new collaboration means we will work closely to deliver our premium soccer content to their huge online audience. We have seen our monthly video views grow to 400 million so far this year and as we aim to take this towards one billion across all markets, this strategic partnership in one of the most important markets is very complementary as we expand our brand globally.”

Sports Illustrated continues its renaissance under Maven, improving and broadening its content offerings, the consumer experience and coverage of local sports franchises. Year-over-year traffic is up 60%.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Dugout to offer soccer fans across North America compelling and robust video experiences from the biggest clubs and players in the world,” said Ross Levinsohn, CEO of Sports Illustrated. “We continue to strive to offer consumers and marketers unique, premium content in dynamic ways.”

As world football recovers from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, soccer’s popularity remains undiminished and its popularity continues to surge in the U.S. and the Americas. Via Dugout’s embed video player, original, behind-the-scenes and archived content will now be shared with Sports Illustrated’s extensive audience. Soccer fans will be able to engage with bespoke digital video content from their favorite clubs who compete in many of the world’s leading leagues and competitions, including the UFEA Champions League, English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, Mexican Liga MX and South America’s Copa Libertadores.

The partnership with Sports Illustrated in the U.S. follows Dugout’s new content agreements with Suning’s PP Sports in China and Onefootball across Europe – thereby expanding Dugout’s global market reach and significantly growing its international video viewership figures.

“The majority of our member clubs have significant international fan bases and we know there are a huge number of soccer fans in the U.S. who support clubs based in South America, Europe and further afield,” Richardson says. “Providing these fans with new ways to engage with their clubs is only the first stage of our long-term, multi-phased partnership and we look forward to working alongside Sports Illustrated as this develops.”

Notes to Editors

Sports Illustrated and Dugout’s launch video can be viewed here.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for its role in shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans from all over the world. Powerful storytelling is brought to life through world-class live events, immersive experiences, and lifestyle products. Its award-winning media enterprise captures moments and turns them into history through rich and thoughtful journalism, iconic and beloved photography, and across digital platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to an ever-expanding social community.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. Sports Illustrated is operated by Maven as part of its coalition. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.

About Dugout

Dugout is a unique digital media company co-owned by 10 of the world’s biggest football clubs.

Since launching in 2016 with A.C. Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid there are now 100+ clubs, National Football Federations and Leagues in partnership with Dugout. This collaboration helps football clubs educate, engage and grow their digital fanbase via a premium global publisher network.

Using current and archived footage, Dugout creates and distributes over 2,500 brand safe, professional videos delivering 400 million views globally a month and growing.

Visit Dugout.com and Dugoutworldwide.com (corporate site) for more information and download the app here: dugout.com/download-app

Contacts

For media enquiries or more information contact:

Sujit Jasani



Vero Communications



E. sjasani@verocom.co.uk

Ph. +44 (0) 7940 375282

Greg Witter



Maven/SI



press@maven.io