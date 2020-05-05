Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming MoffettNathanson and J.P. Morgan Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, Altice USA CEO, will participate in the MoffettNathanson 7th Annual Media & Communications Summit on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 and the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Both presentations will be held virtually.

The MoffettNathanson presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 12. To listen to a live webcast, please visit here.

The J.P. Morgan presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 13. To listen to a live webcast, please visit here.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience- based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

