NAB Show Express Exhibitor Profiles: latakoo to Semtech Canada Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nabshowexpress–NAB Show Express takes place virtually May 13-14, 2020. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for NAB Show Express.

Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

Company: latakoo

Send Video Anywhere latakoo is a cloud-based platform that is the fastest, easiest and most secure way to get video files anywhere, regardless of connectivity or file size. Broadcasters, post-production companies and global industry leaders use latakoo to move files fast. latakoo goes beyond fast file transfer, providing a flexible system that moves video quickly and securely wherever it is needed, with customizable metadata and transcription options. Encode, edit, share, transcribe, transcode and ingest files with latakoo Flight, Pilot and HUB. latakoo offers seamless integrations to Avid, Dalet, Grass Valley and bitcentral systems, CMS providers, social media and more.

Company: LECTROSONICS, INC

Lectrosonics is a U.S. company located in the city of Rio Rancho in the heart of New Mexico. With a continued focus on quality and innovation since 1971, Lectrosonics is well respected within the film, broadcast, music, and theater technical communities. We have a strong history of delivering products that satisfy your needs for quality wireless technology with excellent customer support and service. Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company’s dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation.

Company: Leitz

LEITZ, manufacturer of premium cine lenses based in Germany and sister company to Leica Camera AG, worldwide well-known for their full frame THALIA, M 0.8, SUMMILUX-C and SUMMICRON-C lenses, has expanded its range of highly developed premium cinema optics with their new full frame LEITZ PRIMEs and LEITZ ZOOMs last year. With a dedicated focus on compelling images, the company is consistently striving for excellence by focusing on their claim to develop high end technics that offer unique options for creative expression and the ability for extraordinary performance in movie making to professionals worldwide.

Company: Light & Motion

Pioneering portable LED lighting technology for on-location professionals, the innovative Stella platform transforms lighting setup and utility. From illuminating spontaneous action with a single handheld light to 3-point lighting that can be setup in mere minutes, Integrated battery, weatherproof, under three pounds, it is the perfect run and gun lighting for broadcast, documentary and commercial storytelling.

Company: Limelight Networks

Stock Ticker: LLNW

Stock Exchange: Nasdaq

Limelight Networks, Inc., a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. Our Edge platform makes knowledge, information, and entertainment instantly accessible anywhere in the world and accelerates the next generation of real-time, interactive and immersive content. We position content and applications right next to your customers at the network edge for the most dynamic, realtime interactions no matter where your customers are located.

Company: Logickeyboard

Logickeyboard is a small but global company which aims to make the life of creatives easier by providing dedicated shortcut keyboards for Cinema 4D, Media Composer, Premiere, Resolve, Final Cut, After Effects Edius and more. For more than 20 years, we have helped creatives save time and learn to navigate tools quicker, which in turn enhances freedom and creativity. Logickeyboard is an industry leader with HQ in Denmark and offices in USA and China and resellers in 45 countries worldwide. The diverse portfolio includes, video, audio, 3D, graphic, photo, largeprint, telecom, office, healthcare and custom build solution.

Company: Lupo SRL

Lupo is a leading supplier of entertainment lighting products based in Turin, Italy. Lupo just extended their wide range of LED fresnels and flat panels which are now shipping. The new Superpanel Full Color 60 (40 degree beam angle) is the brightest RGBWW panel available. At a $3,000 price point, it’s far less expensive than competitors that cannot come close to the output. At the opposite end is Lupo’s first on-camera light, the Smartpanel. Tiny and $159, it puts out an amazing amount of light of the highest color quality. Perfectly timed for all of today’s shooting at home!

Company: MainConcept

MainConcept is a trusted provider of superior quality codecs and SDKs, relied upon by iconic brands globally for more than 25 years. We help companies in broadcast, production, medical imaging, security and gaming to save time, reduce cost, minimize risk, and future proof their video workflows by always pushing the bounds of new codec technology. Our products, including HEVC and AVC, delivery industry leading efficiency and quality. With dedicated support by some of the industry’s most brilliant engineers, MainConcept is here to help solve your biggest challenges at a moment’s notice.

Company: Marquis Broadcast

Marquis develops specialist software to perform tricky integrations, including apps for post-production, disaster recovery, analytics, cloud workflows and large complex enterprise middleware integrations. Its customers range from big studios, including Warner Bros and DreamWorks, broadcasters such as CBS and the BBC, large service providers including Ericsson and Telefonica, right through to post houses such as ENVY and The Farm Group, and finally to many thousands of creative individuals.

Company: Marshall Electronics

Marshall Electronics continues to support the industry’s evolving IP-based workflows with the introduction of four new IP cameras, the CV730-BK (4K60), the CV630-IP (4K30), the CV420-30X-IP (4K60), and the CV355-30X-IP (HD60), giving customers the ability to easily integrate high-quality HD and UHD video into any IP-based workflow. All four cameras are equipped with a next-generation 8 megapixel (MP) image sensor with the CV730 having the largest size sensor at 1/1.8″. These new cameras provide a wide variety of resolution options up to 4K60. All four models offer 30X optical zoom range, allowing users to capture fine detail even from longer distances.

Company: Martin Enclosures

Martin Enclosures designs and manufactures server racks, enclosures, power and cooling solutions for a wide variety of applications. Our core markets include Data Center, IT & Networking, Telecommunications, Broadcast/AV, Medical, and OEM. With the demands and challenges that face the IT industry, Martin has designed high performance versatile rack solutions to meet your needs. Our racks and enclosures provide a flexible platform to mount your equipment and supporting accessories. We offer standard, modified standard, and custom rack, power, and cooling solutions. Martin Enclosures takes pride in developing solutions for progressive applications that require the highest quality and most advanced features. We intend to meet and exceed customer expectations. Our high quality server racks and rack mount enclosures provide security and protection for critical equipment. Racks are the building blocks of your IT infrastructure and it is crucial to chose a solution that will allow you to grow. Martin Enclosures’ server racks are the most versatile in the industry. We strive to offer our customers the highest quality product and superior customer service.

Company: Media Access Services

With ever increasing consumer choice in the pay-TV landscape, you need the assurance that you have the tools to handle peak volume and maximise revenue at the point of initial consumer contact. MAS specialise in subscription and pay per view management solutions for pay-TV, in order to facilitate high-volume, event-driven TV. Providing you the space to focus on production and marketing.

Company: MEDIAEDGE Corporation

MEDIAEDGE Corporation was established in 2012. We have various experiences in video and IP network distribution for more than 18 years. We develop our own hardware and software as a maker. At the same time, we are sourcing video / IP equipment from all over the world. Moreover, we are using these equipment to design the video system as a system integrator. These systems are installed to many of the broadcasting companies in Japan, and get the many awards from them. We are also the exclusive distributor of ATOMOS (https://www.atomos.com/) in Japan.

Company: Meinberg

Meinberg offers leading edge synchronization solutions, including high end PTP and NTP timeserver products, GPS and GLONASS receivers, DCF77/WWVB/MSF receivers, IRIG/AFNOR time code generators/readers and a wide variety of accessories. The Meinberg IEEE 1588 grandmaster clocks and NTP timeserver appliances are well known for their innovative feature set, flexibility, and reliability, making them one of the leading network time synchronization solutions available today. Meinberg’s GPS synchronized PTP grandmaster clocks can easily be integrated into a hybrid SDI/IP scenario, by serving PTP and traditional genlock signals like black burst or word clock generated from a common time base.

Company: Mjoll

Mjoll offers cloud-based media management tools for journalists and video editors, that uses AI technology for videos and images analysis and for automatic metadata logging. Flagship product, Mimir, was released early 2019 and is used by broadcasters, media houses, production companies, and others, in need of a smart media management solution. Mjoll is part of Fonn Group, a technology group headquartered in Media City Bergen, Norway and with an office in New York, USA.

Company: Mobile Viewpoint

AI is changing the way sports and news is produced. Since 2008, Mobile Viewpoint has been innovating Outside Broadcast with live transmission solutions. Mobile Viewpoint is now leading the challenge in automated sports production with their AI driven platform IQ-Sports Producer, allowing automated professional productions such as soccer, basketball, rugby and hockey to be created without the need of camera people. Mobile Viewpoint also are further innovating with their automated studio system, vPilot. Using AI to drive camera shots and develop compelling productions for radio stations, podcast, events and news studios, a camera team or director are not required.

Company: NAB Leadership Foundation

Web: nabfoundation.org

The broadcast industry is changing and the NAB Leadership Foundation is dedicated to developing the programs and opportunities to foster that change. From experienced broadcast professionals to people looking for a place to start, we encourage you to join us in building a more innovative, vibrant and diverse future. Our industry’s future depends on great people and the NAB Leadership Foundation is where the future gets started. We hope you will join us!

Company: NAGRA

Stock Ticker: KUD.S

Stock Exchange: SWX – SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd

Web: dtv.nagra.com

NAGRA is the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetisation of digital media. They include a scalable service protection offering featuring active streaming protection and cloud-based security, CAS/DRM/multi-DRM, anti-piracy services and forensic watermarking; direct-to-TV solutions; an integrated and secure pay-TV platform to drive content discovery, content monetisation and multiscreen deployments; a comprehensive framework for Android TV; low-latency sports OTT streaming; an AI-driven business performance platform; and media asset management.

Company: NEC Display Solutions

NEC Display Solutions is at the forefront of technological innovation and advancement, with a rich heritage of expertise in transforming the way organizations engage their target audiences. With unmatched customer service and principal product quality, NEC offers the widest portfolio of cutting-edge visual solutions to fit its customers’ needs. NEC provides innovative displays, projectors, solutions and services to a diverse client base across the education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, house of worship, and healthcare industries. Contact NEC to learn more about the leading-edge technology that NEC uses to engage customers across industries.

Company: Neoti

Headquartered in the American Midwest, Neoti manufactures direct view LED video displays for such applications as broadcast, higher education, corporate spaces, retail signage, sports venues, corporate events, worship venues, and rental & staging. Through open communication with customers and evaluation of the environment, we use quality technology to develop LED video display products that exceed expectations.

Company: NEP Group

NEP provides the technology and know-how to help our clients capture, deliver and display live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events anywhere around the globe. With operations in 24 countries, our technical services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. For over 30 years, we’ve been earning the respect of the industry by raising the bar in technical management, production support and engineering. Learn more by visiting nepgroup.com.

Company: Net Insight

Net Insight is a global leader in media networks and resource optimization. With more than 20 years’ experience, Net Insight is a trusted and important partner and a leading force in the media tech industry in creating a better media experience. Net Insight is powering the evolving media business in a connected world where technology enables seamless meetings between producers, distributors and consumers of content – regardless of geographical location, technical resources or distribution network. Net Insight is driven by the idea that everything can always be done smarter, for both its customers and their customers.

Company: Nexsan

Nexsan has been delivering reliable, efficient and cost-effective digital storage solutions for media and entertainment since 1999. Nexsan delivers performance for workflows for 4K, UHD 8K, VR or AR, playout, nearline storage and a Data Vault. Vexata accelerates media workflows and supports eight 8K concurrent workstation streams with 50GB/s Reads and 25GB/s Writes. Optimize rendering farms with up to 4X higher license utilization and concurrent workstreams. The E-Series P delivers the performance for high resolution 4K video and Unity delivers performance for real-time editing from a central location and a policy-based auto-archive for digital preservation and asset re-use.

Company: Nordija

Nordija develops and markets software that helps telcos, cable TV operators and Internet service providers deliver a rich, interactive, and user-friendly television and video-on-demand experience. Our software is a combination of powerful backend and an ultra-flexible HTML 5 frontend which provides the TV user experience and integrates various 3rd party TV and video systems together into one homogenous service delivery platform. This Nordija solution is called fokusOn and can be operated and maintained by our customers, alternatively by Nordija as a managed service in the Cloud. Being a Danish pioneer in the Scandinavian IPTV development, Nordija has a strong position in the Nordics. Over recent years we have grown our footprint by marketing the fokusOn solution internationally via value-added resellers or systems integrators. Today, we have customers throughout Europe, the Middle East, and the United States and the LATAM market. For further interest please visit our website www.nordija.com.

Company: NUGEN Audio

Web: nugenaudio.com

NUGEN Audio’s award-winning analysis, loudness, mixing/mastering, correction and tracking tools offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity, for a direct and natural way to work with sound. Its tools simplify delivery of high-quality, compliant audio while reducing time and costs, and preserving the creative process. To support the production community through current events, NUGEN launched a digital initiative dubbed “Staying Home, Staying Creative.” The program is aimed at promoting collaboration and creativity in a time of social distancing. The company also highlights the benefits of its Surround Suite, comprised of Halo Downmix, Halo Upmix, ISL True Peak limiter and SEQ- software.

Company: Nutanix Xi Frame

Stock Ticker: NTNX

Stock Exchange: Nasdaq

Looking to run GPU-intensive applications in the cloud? Nutanix Xi Frame is a Desktop as a Service solution that enables you to deploy any software from the cloud to a browser on any device. We make digital design, editing, and publishing tools accessible from anywhere. The bandwidth required for this is similar to what is needed to watch a video, but the result is a user experience that feels as if the software is installed locally, even if it is really on the other side of the country.

Company: One Stop Systems

Stock Ticker: OSS

Stock Exchange: Nasdaq

One Stop Systems (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance specialized systems for the media, entertainment and visualization industries, utilizing the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to run demanding compute applications including final frame rendering, large scale event visualization, real time extended reality and AI enhanced video post-production. OSS offerings include the industry’s first PCIe Gen 4 based render accelerators and video recorders with twice the bandwidth of existing systems and up to 16 NVIDIA V100 GPUs in a single system. OSS delivers AI on the Fly™ bringing datacenter performance to on-location and in-studio workflows.

Company: OpenDrives

Web: opendrives.com

Performance means different things to different people. For creatives, it means affording the time create and iterate, always perfecting. An IT director can see performance as lowering latency or the most robust data integrity. For a CFO, it means optimal CapEx and OpEx efficiencies. At OpenDrives, we try not to define performance for our customers—we ask, what does performance mean to you? We then respond with NAS storage solutions that exceed expectations, enabling your business to not just perform but outperform. OpenDrives is launching a groundbreaking suite of hardware and software features—modular, scalable, and cost efficient—all designed to deliver unrivaled performance and drive your company’s competitive and creative advantage. Whether you’re a global events broadcaster, an in-house content team, or an eSports professional, OpenDrives can demonstrate (remotely as needed) why we should be the backbone of your organization, driving success across your own unique workflows. All because we want you to outperform, no matter what you need to accomplish. Rest assured…what we say, we mean!

Company: Pixop

Pixop is an end-to-end AI/ML-powered video enhancement solution that is designed to help production companies, TV stations, and independent creators update and monetize their digital archives. It includes a host of powerful features to lessen the complexity and cost traditionally associated with video enhancement and upscaling, including video asset management, storage, video quality analysis, transcoding, a range of share options, and a quality guarantee. Pixop is built on AWS infrastructure and can easily be scaled to accommodate variable workloads and requirements. Simply register at pixop.com, upload your footage, choose which upscaling or enhancement you want, and let Pixop’s algorithms do the rest.

Company: Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for broadcast, live sound, theater, and more. Pliant’s CrewCom system offers the industry’s highest user counts and features excellent voice quality, fully-featured full-duplex radio packs, as well as a host of other exceptional features. Pliant’s newest solution, MicroCom, is a multi-user, full-duplex intercom for any size budget and is ideal for applications where high-quality audio, excellent range, and low-cost are essential. In addition, Pliant’s line of SmartBoom headsets offer exceptional comfort, flexibility, and durability as needed in demanding professional environments.

Company: Plura Broadcast, Inc

Plura is a leading global manufacturer of Monitoring & Timing solutions. Plura Monitoring Solutions compromise wide range of high-performance multi-function monitors (up to 86″ ) including 4K. Equally the Timing/Synchronization solutions are engineered for digital broadcast and professional video production. Plura products offer an incomparable feature set, superior picture quality and extraordinary value and reliability. Plura is known for truly affordable high-end features built upon core technology. The company’s solutions include studio and portable video monitors, studio production timer, Time-code displays & Time-code PCIe cards, test and measurement equipment and software and digital media systems. Plura is committed to assisting our customers to make the most of the current and the very latest technologies. So if you are looking for the very best, in product, service and value, you have our guarantee that we will provide the very best products, backed by multiple years of expertise and unparalleled service & support.

Company: Polpo AI

AI powered online content protection Real time discovery and enforcement against online piracy visit polpo.ai and reach out!

Company: PROMAX ELECTRONICA SL

PROMAX is a leading manufacturer of TEST and MEASUREMENT solutions for broadcast, satellite, broadband, wireless and fibre optic networks. Our product range includes for example portable TV SPECTRUM ANALYZERS for field use as well as 24/7/365 monitoring systems. Technology 60 years in the making.

Company: Pronology

Pronology’s MAM & production tools simplify the tasks of content creation for today’s file-based workflows by unifying the production process from acquisition to archive. mRes™, Pronology’s standalone multi-resolution encoder, works with uncompressed media allowing encoding to multiple codecs & wrappers through an easy-to-use interface. rNAS™, super-fast, travel friendly and durable Network Attached Storage, is designed to handle multiple concurrent streams. StreamFile Core™, a cross-platform application for encoding the popular NewTek NDI IP video standard & Skype conferencing. It facilitates NDI’s distribution as popular ProRes & DNX codecs. Its flagship CenterPoint™ MAM tracks and supports media through user-defined workflows and logging.

Company: Qligent Corp.

Qligent offers a comprehensive solution for real-time monitoring, analysis and visualization of media delivery. Qligent’s award winning Vision™ platform ensures content meets regulatory compliance such as closed captioning and audio. Vision monitors the performance of multiple signals, streams and systems across distribution networks from origin to headend to the last mile. Vision assures consistent QoE and service across any OTA, cable, satellite, IPTV and/or OTT delivery/distribution platforms. Vision Foresight leverages machine learning to predict conditions of media delivery that can help prevent churn and identify silent sufferers. Vision can be deployed on premises, in the cloud or via hybrid architecture.

Company: QPC Fiber Optic, LLC

QPC Fiber Optic, LLC develops robust solutions for the most difficult fiber optic connectivity challenges in Military / Aerospace, Industrial, and Entertainment Applications. Our connector product portfolio includes QPC’s proprietary connector lines, industry standards, modified standards, and full engineered custom solutions. At QPC, we offer high-quality service and Industry leading turn-around times. We actively seek custom connector development projects and, as a leading technical resource, aim to help our customers overcome their optical connectivity challenges no matter the complexity. Based in Southern California, QPC proudly designs and manufactures in the United States.

Company: RECKEEN

RECKEEN offers advance 4K 3D trackless virtual studio systems in competitive prices. These all-rounded products consist of hardware and software, and will cover your broadcasting needs – starting from creating and designing your virtual scenography, through producing your 3D TV content, to mixing and broadcasting the material in real-time. All systems include complementary applications, editors, and free content for users’ convenience and satisfaction. RECKEEN’s aim is to make 3D virtual studio technology more accessible, and that’s why their solutions are perfect for YouTubers, small TV stations, e-learning and education facilities, broadcasters, streamers, and all creative content producers.

Company: Sam Woo Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sam Woo Electronics Co., Ltd. is a connector, antenna, and cable assembly manufacturer and solutions provider for broadcasting connection as well as machined parts.

Company: Satellite Markets and Research

Satellite Markets and Research publishes SatelliteMarkets.com-an industry web portal providing in-depth news analysis, industry forecasts and market intelligence, covering the key trends on the global satellite communications market. This free service includes online access to the very latest insights and analysis, searchable archives, PDF access to the monthly Satellite Executive Briefing magazine and occasional market reports called MarketBriefs. SatelliteMarkets.com has three distinct editions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas. For more information go to: www.satellitemarkets.com or e-mail: virgil@satellitemarkets.com

Company: SD Association

Web: sdcard.org

The SD Association is a global ecosystem of nearly 850 technology companies charged with setting interoperable standards for SD memory cards and devices. The Association encourages the development of consumer electronic, wireless communication, digital imaging and networking products that utilize market-leading SD technology. SD is the first choice for consumers with it reliable interoperability and easy-to-use format. Today, smart phones, tablets, drones, IoT devices, HDTVs, audio players, automotive systems, computers, digital cameras and digital video cameras feature SD interoperability. For more information, or to join, please visit www.sdcard.org

Company: Semtech Canada Corporation

Stock Ticker: SMTC

Stock Exchange: Nasdaq