Triton Digital Releases the April 2020 Australian Podcast Ranker

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest Australian Podcast Ranker, which has been expanded to include popular titles from Wondery, NBC News, and Wavelength Creative. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in Australia for the April 2020 reporting period of 30 March through 3 May, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

Twenty-seven new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast ranker this reporting period, including The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds (Wondery), Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald (ARN/iHeartMedia), and I Catch Killers with Gary Jubelin (News Corp Australia). Stuff You Should Know (ARN/iHeartMedia) remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region from 30 March through 3 May. The total Average Weekly Downloads for the Top 100 in this reporting period is 5.5M, up 14% from the last reporting period (17 February through 15 March 2020).

As for the All-Australian Top 100 Podcast Ranker, twenty new entities debuted this reporting period, including Emsolation (SCA-PodcastOne Australia), Saving Apollo 13 (Wavelength Creative), and Survivor’s Guide to Coronavirus with Nazeen Hussain and James Milsom (ARN/iHeartMedia). Hamish & Andy (SCA-PodcastOne Australia) claimed the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region. The total Average Weekly Downloads for the All-Australian Top 100 in this reporting period is 3.9M, up 10% from the last reporting period (17 February through 15 March 2020).

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include Southern Cross Austereo, News Corp Australia, Nova, Schwartz Media, TOFOP Productions, SEN / Crocmedia, The Parent Brand, Australian Radio Network, Nine, ARN/iHeartMedia, Wavelength Creative, Stitcher, Wondery, and NBC News.

To view the full results of the Ranker and sign up to receive future rankers via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital and Stitcher are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

