Eros Now Enters Bangladesh Market Through Partnership with Allianz Holdings

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EROS #ErosNow–Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced its association with Allianz International Holdings Limited, a holding company and investment house with a significant presence Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America. The company has a strong understanding of the local culture and through its investment in various sectors, it has a diverse service offering that make it one of the leading organisations in the region. As part of the collaboration, Allianz Holdings will distribute the video-on-demand service, Eros Now in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is home to a large audience base that consumes Indian entertainment content, especially Bollywood movies. Given its proximity to India, the citizens of Bangladesh share various similarities and tastes, including their appreciation for Bollywood and other Indian content. The partnership between Eros Now and Allianz Holdings will enable Eros Now to expand its offering to the country and capture a large share of audience. The content catalogue of Eros Now comprises of over 12,000 movie titles, original shows, music videos, international shows, short-format content category Quickie, to name a few.

As a distribution partner in Bangladesh, Allianz Holdings will expand Eros Now’s reach and business by distributing the online streaming platform to telecom and internet providers, OEM’s including set-top boxes and TV sets as well as promote the brand in the country through marketing tie-ups. Eros Now’s physical subscription card will also be available in more than 100,000 retail outlets, thus offering Bangladeshis easy access to premium entertainment content.

Commenting on the announcement, Rishika Lulla Singh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eros Digital, said, “Strategic market expansion has further strengthened the growth of Eros Now. The association with Allianz Holdings enables us to offer our wide-ranging Indian entertainment content, especially popular Bengali movies, to the wide consumer base in Bangladesh. The content line-up includes some incredible titles such as Goopy Bagha Phiray Elo, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Mauchaak, Rup Katha Noy that will certainly entice the Bengali movie fan base as we deepen our reach in the underserved market.”

In addition, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now commented, “Indian content has unprecedented demand in South Asian countries including Bangladesh. We are constantly building a stronger connect with audiences across the globe by partnering with the most trusted brands. Allianz Holdings and we share similar ideologies; the distribution portfolio will thus enable us to tap a massive fan base for Indian online content in Bangladesh.”

Dr. Sakib M Rahman, CEO, Allianz Holdings Ltd. adds, “Allianz Holdings has over the years earned the reputation of rapidly developing business environment with a strong understanding of local culture. Eros Now is one of the most preferred Indian online streaming giants offering a wide variety of content that will entice the Bangladesh audience. Our strong distribution network focuses on serving the Video-On-Demand service to the potential consumers across the country.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Allianz Holdings Ltd.

Allianz International Holdings Ltd. is a holding company & investment house with a significant presence Middle East, Africa, Asia & North America. The enterprise house has undergone rapid expansion 27 countries across the globe. Extraordinary vision, an outstanding business strategy and a deep understanding of all the region’s corporate ethos have contributed to this exceptional growth. Aside from tapping opportunities in new and existing companies and industries, Allianz International Holdings partners with entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, proven track record, and ability to demonstrate sustainable growth. Future oriented, fast-growing, and competitively positioned, Allianz International Holdings is counted among one of the most reputed holding company across the globe.

About Agrani:

Agrani holdings Group Limited incepted over 42 years ago with sister concern Agrani Trading Corporation Limited on December 4, 1974 as one of the Valued Business Partner and Distributor of Bangladesh with a small territory in Dhaka City, Capital of Bangladesh. Today in Retail Distribution it’s much more. The largest Distributor of British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Limited, Coca Cola, Pure It Water, Citycell Telecom, Pak Fan, Tele Labs Video Conferencing and many more. The group also operates as one of the pioneers in Real Estate Development in Bangladesh constructed and handled more than several 100 apartments and commercial projects.

Contacts

Mark Carbeck



Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer



Eros International PLC



mark.carbeck@erosintl.com