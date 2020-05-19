Insights on the Worldwide OTT TV and Video Market to 2025 – Revised Forecasts as a Result of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global online TV episode and movie revenues will reach $167 billion in 2025; double the $83 billion recorded in 2019. About $16 billion will be added in 2020.

SVOD’s share of OTT revenues will stay at around 58%. This means that SVOD revenues will climb by $50 billion between 2019 and 2025 to total $98 billion.

Simon Murray, a Principal Analyst, said: Taking account of the coronavirus impact, we have overhauled our forecasts for 138 countries. SVOD has boomed during the lockdown – and thanks to the rollout of Disney+. However, advertising confidence has been hit. We expect lower growth for AVOD in 2020 – but recovery thereafter.

From the 138 countries, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2025. This proportion is down from 72% in 2019; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 19 countries by 2025; up from 13 countries in 2019.

Revenues in the US will nearly double between 2019 and 2025 – adding nearly $33 billion to reach $68 billion. China will add $6 billion over the same period to reach $19 billion. China has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown. AVOD will fall in China in 2019 and 2020 but will recover from 2021.

Published in May 2020, this 280-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes, transactions and revenues. We have revised our forecasts for all 138 countries covered to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. SVOD, Ad-supported/AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:

  • A 76-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA)
  • An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2025) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

