Razer Introduces Blade 15 Studio Edition for Creators With New 8-Core CPU and Quadro RTX Graphics

Equipped with an 8-core Intel® processor, NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX 5000 graphics and a custom calibrated 4K OLED display, the Blade 15 Studio Edition is less laptop and more studio

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10thgen–Razer™ today announced the all-new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop, a mobile-workstation tailored to meet the needs of every type of creator from audio engineer to VFX artist. The new mobile studio is equipped with the latest 8-Core 10th Gen Intel® processor and an NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX™ 5000 GPU accented with supportive features such as a custom calibrated 4K OLED touch display, a UHS-III SD card reader and USB-C charging. The new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is the perfect combination of performance and functionality wrapped in a svelte mercury white package.





Performance Made Possible

Inside the Blade 15 Studio Edition is the new 8-Core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10875H processor capable of up to 5.1 GHz clock speeds when utilizing Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost technology. The eight cores paired with the improved boost clock speeds, results in significant performance gains in CPU intensive applications.

For creators and technical professionals working with dense 3D models or complex VFX designs, the Blade 15 Studio is equipped with the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU. The Quadro RTX 5000 boasts 16GB of GDDR6 memory for multi-app creative workflows and 48 RT Cores for improved real-time ray tracing performance, allowing creators to interact with their work in new and unique ways.

“If I was to ask myself a few years ago, if I could pull off a high concept CG animated project like Battlesuit on a laptop remotely – I would probably think I was insane,” said Hasraf ‘HaZ’ Dulull, Director and Producer of Battlesuit. “Today, tools like Unreal Engine powered by NVIDIA GPU rendering on a Blade laptop are empowering filmmakers like myself to push the boundaries of sci-fi storytelling without restrictions, thus enabling me to realize my vision regardless of how wild my imagination is.”

Performance Made Visual

At the center of the new Blade 15 Studio is a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display, transporting users to other dimensions with its retina-shattering clarity and rich immersive colors. Each display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is custom calibrated for color accuracy and a low Delta-E for consistency when working in different environments. The display also features an ultra-low response time of 1ms for creators working in VFX or video game development. Finished with a Gorilla® glass panel for increased durability, touch users can work effortlessly on the Blade 15 Studio Edition with peace of mind.

Performance Made Versatile

Designed to be as reliable as it is powerful, the new Blade 15 Studio Edition chassis is crafted from a single block of aluminum and anodized with a mercury white finish. The result is a thin yet durable design that can stand the test of time and the exploits of adventurous users.

“I’ve been working with the previous Blade 15 Studio over the last few months and have found it not only to be a great day-to-day laptop but when you need to call on it to really push things, this machine comes alive,” said Jarred Land, CEO of RED Digital Cinema. “Now it looks like the new Blade Studio is even better with the new 8-core processor and YES! The ability to now charge over USB-C/Thunderbolt. The new updates will surely make this my primary laptop in the future.”

The Blade 15 Studio Edition is equipped with the latest connectivity options to make every creator’s life easier, such as a UHS-III SD Card reader, Bluetooth 5, and USB-C with Thunderbolt 3™. In addition to data and video transfer, the USB-C ports now grant users much greater flexibility allowing for use with a low powered universal USB-C power adapter for charging in an emergency.

The all-new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition features the latest in processing and visual technology empowering creators to create their life’s best work whether in the field or in the studio.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition will start at $4299.99 USD / 4599.99 € MSRP and is available now at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. It will come soon to select retailers in Europe, China, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information on the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition and other RTX Studio laptops, please visit razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade-studio-edition

For more information on #MadeWithBlade and a behind the scenes on the creation of Battlesuit, please visit razer.com/campaigns/made-with-blade/battlesuit

