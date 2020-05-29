Salem Media Group Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on June 1, 2020.

The company also plans to host a teleconference to discuss its results on June 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. To access the teleconference, please dial (877) 524-8416, and then ask to be joined to the Salem Media Group First Quarter 2020 call or listen to the webcast.

A replay of the teleconference will be available through June 15, 2020 and can be heard by dialing (877) 660-6853 replay access code 13704689, or on the investor relations portion of the company’s website, located at investor.salemmedia.com.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

