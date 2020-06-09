New Zealand Ministry of Education and CommScope Unlock Benefits of Advanced Wi-Fi 6 Technology

Technology Deployment Plays Key Role in Educating Future Generations for Interconnected World

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CommScope–CommScope has been selected by the New Zealand Ministry of Education (MoE) to help 2,500 schools meet the connectivity demands of an ever-changing student population. The deployment of up to 38,000 Wi-Fi 6 access points and 12,000 multi-gigabit switches will enable faster and more reliable performance across multiple connected devices in a highly dense campus environment.





The RUCKUS® technology upgrade includes the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 indoor R650 access point optimised for video-centric learning and the use of virtual reality in classrooms. The technology has the potential to improve educational outcomes for students across New Zealand by supporting higher data rates, increased capacity and improved power efficiency. It is also the first time that schools have been able to bring the management of their entire network onto a single platform, making troubleshooting of connectivity issues much easier.

“We want to equip our students with the right skills through digital technologies,” said Kim Shannon, Head of Education Infrastructure Service, New Zealand Ministry of Education. “Looking to the future, educators have the opportunity to redefine how we communicate and collaborate. Reliable and superfast connectivity is giving students the possibility to do things differently and prepare for new skills that don’t yet exist, giving every student the best chance to thrive.”

With increased streaming and cloud-based educational services, the MoE opted for an advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology approach. The school system will benefit from the high-performance access point coupled with ICX7150, ICX7450, ICX7650 and ICX7850 switches with 10GbE connectivity. RUCKUS SmartZone Controllers will manage both the switching and Wi-Fi networks with extended reporting and network analytics available through the RUCKUS Smart Cell Insight (SCI) platform.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution has made it imperative for education systems to adapt. The New Zealand Ministry of Education is unlocking the potential of Wi-Fi 6 which will ultimately enhance state-of-the-art learning,” said Gary Newbold, vice president of Enterprise for Asia Pacific, CommScope. “The MoE is leveraging CommScope’s extensive expertise in Wi-Fi, switching devices and applications as we usher in a new era of technology in education.”

“Teachers and students need their internet to perform seamlessly throughout the school without having to worry about how many devices are being used at any one time or the type of online learning programs they want to use. The technology needs to support the way students want to learn, and we are delighted to be working with CommScope to upgrade the schools’ wireless networks with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide ongoing support for schools,” said N4L chief executive officer, Larrie Moore.

CommScope worked with local distributor Exeed Limited, to supply the devices to The Network for Learning (N4L), a government owned company providing safe and secure internet for schools, chosen by the MoE to support school networks with the new CommScope technology.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Contacts

News Media Contacts:

Tan Weiwei, CommScope



+65 9010 6875



publicrelations@commscope.com

Jeff Kaplan, Allison+Partners



Jeff.kaplan@allisonpr.com

Financial Contact:

Kevin Powers, CommScope



+1-828-323-4970