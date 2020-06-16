Hosted by Journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt, the 12-Episode Series Features Interviews With National Geographic’s Brightest Stars in Front of and Behind the Camera

CONSIDER THIS Will Launch June 15 on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Other Podcasting Platforms

Interviews Include Dr. Amani Ballour, Bobby Bones, Jeff Goldblum, Dr. Jane Goodall, Bear Grylls, Marcia Gay Harden, Keegan-Michael Key, Gordon Ramsay, David Thewlis, Neil deGrasse Tyson and More

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Geographic will launch its first-ever for your consideration podcast, CONSIDER THIS, on June 15, featuring longform interviews with talent from all of the network’s 2020 Emmy® contenders.

The 12-episode podcast series is hosted by award-winning journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt and will feature interviews with on-screen talent and other guests including Dr. Amani Ballour (“The Cave”), Jeff Goldblum (“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”), Dr. Jane Goodall (“Sea of Shadows”), Bear Grylls (“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”), Marcia Gay Harden (“Barkskins”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Brain Games”), Gordon Ramsay (“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”), David Thewlis (“Barkskins”), Neil deGrasse Tyson (“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”) and Sue Aikens (“Life Below Zero”).

In order to take voters even deeper inside National Geographic productions, interviews also include key behind-the-scenes stars, including showrunners and producers Ann Druyan (“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”), Sigrid Dyekjær (“The Cave”), Jon Kroll (“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”), Joseph Litzinger (“Life Below Zero”) and Elwood Reid (“Barkskins”); composers H. Scott Salinas (“Sea of Shadows”) and Colin Stetson (“Barkskins”); production designer Isabelle Guay (“Barkskins”); costume designer Anna Terrazas (“Barkskins”); director of photography Michael Cheeseman (“Life Below Zero”); and directors Brannon Braga (“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”) and Richard Ladkani (“Sea of Shadows”).

“We are a network that’s built on incredible storytelling,” said Christopher Albert, EVP of marketing strategy and global communications for National Geographic and National Geographic Documentary Films. “In this most untraditional of Emmy seasons, we wanted to find a way to bring our amazing talent from both in front of and behind the camera directly to the Emmy-voting audience — literally straight into their ears — while also keeping everyone safe and socially distant.”

Episode highlights include:

Dr. Jane Goodall, a longtime supporter of “Sea of Shadows” director Richard Ladkani, discussing the importance of protecting even the planet’s smallest species.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” ruminating on the importance of the series in an era when science is under assault.

How Keegan-Michael Key’s experience in acting and improv prepared him to host the reimagined season of “Brain Games” … and also didn’t prepare him at all.

Some of the finer delicacies that “Life Below Zero”’s Sue Aikens — the OG of social distancing — has shared with members of the tough crew filming with her in the remote regions of Alaska.

How Jeff Goldblum’s kids have inspired the sense of curiosity he puts on display in “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

Marcia Gay Harden and David Thewlis on the unexpected physicality of inhabiting their “Barkskins” characters in the rugged wilderness of northern Quebec.

The Nora Ephron-hosted dinner party that set Ann Druyan, the creator, writer, director and executive producer of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” on her journey with Carl Sagan.

How “The Revenant” influenced production designer Isabelle Guay’s work on “Barkskins.”

CONSIDER THIS is hosted by Stacey Wilson Hunt, an award-winning entertainment journalist who most recently served as Fortune’s Hollywood-based correspondent covering TV, film, awards and the industry at large. Before that, she was the Hollywood editor for New York magazine and Vulture from 2015 to 2018, and was the special projects editor at The Hollywood Reporter for more than five years, where she hosted SundanceTV’s Emmy-nominated interview series, “Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter.” She has also written for People, Vanity Fair, Playboy, The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, The Oregonian and Portland Monthly.

CONSIDER THIS will be available for download on Apple, Spotify, Radio.com, TuneIn, Deezer, Stitcher, Google Play, Overcast and Pocketcast. The full episode lineup is:

Episode 1: Return to the Cosmos with Neil deGrasse Tyson

Episode 2: Inside the Brain of Keegan-Michael Key

Episode 3: “Barkskins” with Marcia Gay Harden, David Thewlis and Elwood Reid

Episode 4: “Running Wild” with Bear Grylls and Bobby Bones

Episode 5: Taking the Kitchen Around the World with Gordon Ramsay and Jon Kroll

Episode 6: Getting Curious with Jeff Goldblum

Episode 7: Creating the “Cosmos” with Ann Druyan and Brannon Braga

Episode 8: Music and Storytelling with H. Scott Salinas and Colin Stetson

Episode 9: Social Distancing with “Life Below Zero”

Episode 10: The Heroism of “The Cave”

Episode 11: The Undeterred Craftswomen of “Barkskins”

Episode 12: “Sea of Shadows” with Dr. Jane Goodall and Richard Ladkani

Episode highlights are available here: https://rumpus.natgeonetworks.com/_oUVIkOV10VVwgR

CONSIDER THIS is a National Geographic Networks Production. Executive producers for National Geographic Networks are Stephanie Montgomery and Christopher Albert. Hosted by Stacey Wilson Hunt. Written and produced by Dave Beasing, Ted Woods, Jacent Jackson, Kevin Horton and Stacey Wilson Hunt. Production coordinator is Giuliana Parisi. In association with Benztown, McVay Media and Sound That Brands.

NOTE: This podcast was pre-recorded before the civil unrest and social justice reform movement taking place now in our country and around the world.

