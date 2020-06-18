Comcast Corporation and NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc. Announce Results of Tender Offers for Certain of their Outstanding Senior Debt Securities

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation (“Comcast”) announced that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 17, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”), it had received tenders for an aggregate principal amount of $585,105,000 of the $1,000,000,000 total outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Notes due October 2021 (the “Comcast Notes”), and NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc., a subsidiary of Comcast (“NBCU Enterprise” and, together with Comcast, the “Issuers”) had received tenders for an aggregate principal amount of $1,191,465,000 of the $1,500,000,000 total outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Senior Floating Rate Notes due April 2021 (the “NBCU Enterprise Notes” and, together with the Comcast Notes, the “Notes”), in each case in the cash tender offers announced on June 11, 2020, which were made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, each dated June 11, 2020 (the “Tender Offer Documents”). An additional $1,041,000 aggregate principal amount of the Comcast Notes were tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Tender Offer Documents.

The Issuers have accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time. Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on the purchased Notes from the last interest payment date for such Notes up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (as defined below). The Issuers also expect to accept Notes validly tendered and delivered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Tender Offer Documents. The Issuers will not accept any further tenders.

The Settlement Date for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time is expected to be June 22, 2020. The purchase of the Notes will be funded by cash on hand.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. served as Joint Dealer Managers for the tender offer.

This news release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The tender offers were made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Tender Offer Documents. The tender offers were not made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction where the laws require the tender offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the tender offers were made by the Joint Dealer Managers on behalf of the Issuers. None of the Issuers, the Tender and Information Agent or the Joint Dealer Managers, nor any of their affiliates, has made any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Notes in response to the tender offers.

About Comcast Corporation

