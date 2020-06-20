Casting Workbook To Offer New Virtual Casting Room (VCR) Training to Help Actors Worldwide For Free

As more and more casting directors continue to switch to VCR, Casting Workbook has pledged 24/7 customer service and support at no charge

ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Casting Workbook announced the world’s first and only Virtual Casting Room (VCR) to help the Film & TV industry to foster safer productions during the global quarantine.

Beginning Monday, June 22 nd , Livestream Demo Training sessions to get VCR-Ready will be hosted by company CEO & Founder Susan Fox.

, Livestream Demo Training sessions to get VCR-Ready will be hosted by company CEO & Founder Susan Fox. VCR was first announced May 7th and is the only Virtual Casting platform available to Casting Directors and Studios currently.

Tied Seamlessly to a Robust Casting Platform for Production, Casting, Agents and Actors. Now, Actors can be Scheduled into Secure Virtual Video Waiting Rooms to be Directed, Recorded and Shared.

Available by request, VCR is completely free for Casting Directors, Agents and Actors.

The new VCR Platform will be supported by Casting Workbook’s industry-leading customer-service and support team 24/7.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of their major announcement on May 7th, Casting Workbook continues to disrupt the industry with their new Virtual Casting Room (VCR) platform, in an effort to help actors get back to work quicker and propel productions forward safely. This morning, Company Founder & CEO Susan Fox announced that the company would be making this platform free for actors, agents and casting directors everywhere.





VCR is fully automated and includes everything an actor needs to prepare and show up for their Virtual Audition. They can pre-check into the session in advance much like a pre-flight check in before heading to the airport. Sides, video directions, information forms with product and scheduling conflicts, the script breakdown as well as role descriptions are all included and easy to manage. Everything is bundled with the actor’s profile photos, resumes and even demo reels (if available) then sent to the production team through a seamless sharing platform. VCR offers 100% integration of Castingworkbook and Zoom’s video platform for seamless workflow and efficiency for any casting project.

For Casting, the process replicates the standard “in-the-room” experience allowing session runners to check-in talent from an efficient kiosk system and invite them into the room from a virtual waiting room. There will definitely be support required during the first sessions and Casting Workbook is planning to provide dedicated casting assistance to those who need it.

Upcoming VCR Free Livestream Demo & Training Sessions:

For actors who want to be VCR-Ready and join the upcoming free livestream demo training session on Monday June 22nd at 1:30pm PDT (4:30pm EDT) register here: http://tiny.cc/VCRactortraining

For US Agents/Managers who want to be VCR-Ready and join the free livestream demo training session on Monday June 22nd at 12pm PDT (3:00pm EDT) register here: http://tiny.cc/VCRagentdemo-usa

For Canadian Agents/Managers who want to be VCR-Ready and join the free livestream demo training session on Monday June 22nd at 10am PDT (1:00pm EDT) register here: http://tiny.cc/VCRagentdemo-cnd

For Casting Directors who would like to schedule a free demo and begin using the Virtual Casting Room platform for free, please email VCRDemo@castingworkbook.com

If you can’t attend the livestream demo sessions and would like to request a free copy of the VCR Demo Training, please email VCRDemo@castingworkbook.com

-30-

About Casting Workbook:

Casting Workbook drives casting communication between production, casting, agents and their talent via leading edge enterprise software. For more than 25 years our products and services have been used by some of the biggest companies in the world including Disney, Netflix, Universal, and HBO, having posted hundreds of thousands of roles across thousands of Film & Television projects to-date. Casting Workbook provides a network, infrastructure and a suite of actor resources to bring talent up and through the system. We are the lifeblood of the casting industry, essential at all levels, fast becoming global in multiple languages. www.castingworkbook.com

For More Information or to Request an Interview with Founder & CEO Susan Fox: Visit: www.castingworkbook.com

Follow Us on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CastingWorkbook/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/casting-workbook/?viewAsMember=true

Twitter: https://twitter.com/castingworkbook

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTkIPAHPITsWye7EDKCzb_g?view_as=subscriber

Instagram: CastingWorkbookPresident

Contacts

Christopher Ian Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer – christopher.bennett@castingworkbook.com