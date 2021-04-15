Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Announces Record Breaking Annual Revenues of Almost 10 X Last Year’s Revenues

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, today reported RECORD REVENUES for their new fiscal year 2020, which now matches the Calendar Year and that of its subsidiaries, of $539,230 as compared to $54,206 for their last fiscal year 2019, adjusted to match the calendar year.

“I’m euphoric to report such rapid growth for 2020 especially during the COVID-19 Epidemic in which most companies saw major downturns, and very impressed with our subsidiaries management teams for doing such a great job in generating these fantastic revenues in less than one year with LVGI” says LVGI CEO Joseph Francella who added, “with Rokin’s projected revenues, KetoSports renewed branding and marketing, Jaspers expansion and hopefully an additional acquisition or two I believe 2021 will be another record year for revenues with projections for these companies annual revenues of around 10 Million Dollars”.

“I am so happy with our achievements and growth over the past year as it is inspiring us to look bigger and bolder. With ongoing negotiations to acquire Third Party Administrators in the Employer sponsored health care space to future expansion opportunities with Rokin and KetoSports, the sky’s the limit. My excitement is that we have shown we can execute during the toughest of economic times there is really nothing LVGI cannot accomplish with the partnerships and teams we have acquired to this point. Our success has fueled my enthusiasm about the next year and the years to follow as we are seeing abundant opportunities on the horizon.” States Devon Diaz, COO

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com.

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC, Rokin, Inc., and KetoSports, Inc.

About Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC

Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC (JBS), founded in 2018 with headquarters just outside Nashville, TN, is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer “Groups”. MGUs, unlike general agents within insurance industries, are certified to underwrite health and life benefits policies on behalf of their carrier-partners. Jasper’s niche is the unique ability and authorization from a well-known, nationally recognized insurance carrier to underwrite Groups as small as five (5) employees as well as offering limited benefit insured products for groups with part-time employees not able to participate in their health plans.

www.jasperbenefitsolutions.com

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products.

www.rokinvapes.com

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

www.ketosports.com

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from new products in development, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “believes” and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

