PartsSource President and CEO Philip Settimi Named to Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO List

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recognition of his exceptional leadership, organizational performance and healthcare innovation in the face of a global pandemic over the past twelve months, PartsSource President and CEO Philip Settimi, MSE, M.D., has been named to The Healthcare Technology Report’s list of Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs for 2021.

The release of PartsSource Pro® 2021, the launch of the PartsSource Command Center and the introduction of the award-winning, first-to-market on demand service network are the latest accomplishments in Settimi’s refocus of the company from its founding purpose to source difficult to find medical parts to the higher value purpose of raising the availability and quality of patient care via a more reliable and resilient supply chain.

Dr. Settimi’s healthcare technology experience and vision combined with the enormous potential to improve hospital operations, workflow and clinical throughput inspired the development of the company’s flagship solution PartsSource Pro, the industry’s only Clinical Resource Management Platform, powered by PRECISION Procurement®, a proprietary and patented algorithm-driven decision-support engine based on 3 billion data elements to maximize safety, reliability, productivity and cost-effectiveness of the medical device supply chain. The first-of-its-kind service gives healthcare technology management (HTM), laboratory and life science services, and facilities management teams instant access to the highest quality clinical resources at the point of purchase through the software platform. Through rapid adoption, PartsSource Pro has digitally transformed clinical operations workflow, improved team productivity and provided enterprise analytics to over 1,200 hospitals. Today, leading healthcare providers are now able to achieve measurable quality, cost and productivity outcomes. In 2020, 2.5 hospitals joined PartsSource Pro every week and 6.8 hospitals renewed PartsSource Pro every week.

“We know evidence-based decision-making drives value in healthcare and I experienced this firsthand developing EMRs prior to joining PartsSource. Applied to the medical device supply chain, this methodology significantly improves clinical and operational outcomes for our clients,” said Philip Settimi, MSE, MD, President and CEO of PartsSource. “During the pandemic, mission critical hospital departments needed to achieve even greater levels of predictability, resiliency and responsiveness to manage the disruption caused by Covid-19. It is an honor to be recognized for PartsSource’s service to the more than 3,500 healthcare organizations we support across the U.S. who have faced unprecedented challenges in the last year.”

Dr. Settimi is a service-oriented leader, driven by a passion for advanced medical technology and its potential for scalable impact in healthcare. As PartsSource’s President and CEO, he has invested in corporate commitments to quality, innovation and customer experience. Under his leadership, the private company has sustained annual double-digit growth, earned ISO certification and recertifications, adopted the NPS methodology to measure and continuously improve customer satisfaction, and established new departments with dedicated resources to accelerate client success, product innovation and digital commerce. Prior to joining PartsSource, he spent ten years at public companies developing and commercializing healthcare software, decision-support systems and connected medical devices, and saw the potential to apply the same evidence-based decision making into mission critical HTM assets.

The Healthcare Technology Report Award

The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2021 represent some of the most accomplished executives in healthcare technology. Their leadership has been critical in developing industry leading medical devices, next generation software platforms, cutting-edge drugs and therapeutics, and advanced diagnostics, among other technologies.

They come from varied backgrounds in medicine, research, biotechnology, business, and finance, leveraging unique insights to provide their companies with the agility and ingenuity needed to thrive. While highly involved and instrumental to the continued success of their companies, they have also remained dedicated to advancing their particular fields, with many participating in prestigious research institutions and trade groups that are collaborating to develop more effective solutions for patients across the globe.

About PartsSource®: Ensuring Healthcare is Always On®

PartsSource’s proprietary procurement platform eliminates friction from the health care supply chain by delivering evidence-based decision support for healthcare technology management (HTM). Through integrated workflows and standardized processes, PartsSource empowers HTM teams to make data-driven decisions, manage long-tail spend, increase equipment uptime and track the quality of clinical assets. To learn more about the value of proactively managing the lifecycle of clinical resources, visit PartsSource.com.

